(The Center Square) – North Carolina taxpayers could get a clearer picture of the full cost of bond referendums under legislation introduced in the Senate.
Senate Bill 99 is designed to increase the transparency of bond referendums by requiring additional disclosures on bond applications, approval orders, and the ballot.
The legislation would task the Local Government Commission that reviews proposed bond referendums with including specific information in orders approving applications.
The required disclosures would include the total amount of interest estimated using the maximum interest rate and term in immediately preceding years, the resulting increase in property tax liability for each $10,000 of property tax value, and a notice that the government “may issue, without a vote, additional general obligation debt in an amount up to two-thirds of the amount of the proposed bond as the debt is retired” and a calculation of that amount.
SB99 would require the same information to be disclosed on bond referendums, as well as the estimated cumulative cost over the life of the bond, using the highest interest rate.
“This act is effective when it becomes law and applies to bonds proposed on or after that date,” the bill reads.
The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. Todd Johnson of Union County, Carl Ford of Rowan County, and Eddie Settle of Wilkes County, along with four co-sponsors.
SB99 follows legislation approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last year, Senate Bill 265, which amended the Local Government Bond Act to increase transparency.
That bill, now Session Law 2022-53, requires a statement of disclosure to be filed with the clerk of the governing body after the bond order is introduced but before a public hearing on the order.
The disclosure must contain some of the same information required by SB99, including the total estimated interest to be paid and a summary of the assumptions for the estimate, the resulting increase in the property tax rate necessary to pay debt service on the bonds, and the amount of two-thirds bonds capacity available for the current fiscal year.
SB99 was referred to the Senate Finance Committee.