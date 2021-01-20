(The Center Square) – President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, but before he takes office, North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis has some advice for the new commander in chief.
Tillis, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, said Biden needs to abandon his plans to increase corporate taxes, raise minimum age and should be beware of China's threat to the nation's economy.
"Let's get out of these short-sighted policies that actually take us further away from encouraging people to aspire and go far beyond what government could ever get them," Tillis said Monday during a John Locke Foundation roundtable discussion.
Tillis said Biden's plans to increase corporate income taxes and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour could hurt American values. As president, Biden should consider business owners' economic freedom by reducing red tape and regulation, Tillis said.
"I firmly believe most Americans just want an opportunity, and you do that by creating job opportunities and educational opportunities," Tillis said. "Now is not the time to increase taxes on businesses that right now we're using federal resources just to keep afloat in the wake of the COVID crisis."
Tillis said he plans to urge Biden to hold China accountable for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic and the dwindling of America's global supply chain. Biden's campaign proposal includes a "Made in America" initiative that, among other things, would "bring back critical supply chains to America."
Tillis said, however, Biden should not go forward with his plan to reenter the international climate change treaty, the Paris Climate Agreement, without coming down on India and China. He said it gives "them a free pass" and will accelerate China's aspiration to become the world's economic and military superpower.
"I would just ask the president to step away from the heat of the pressure that he will undoubtedly be getting and look at what's best for the American people," Tillis said.
Tillis also criticized Biden's energy proposals, warning that North Carolinians should expect gas prices to skyrocket under the new administration. Biden has said he plans to "phase out" natural gas, petroleum and coal with clean energy as part of his climate-friendly initiatives.
"Drop by a gas station and take a picture of gas prices. I would be shocked if a year from now, we're not seeing gas prices that are 50 to 75 cents, maybe $1, more a gallon because of the attack on the energy industry," Tillis said.
North Carolina saw a 3.5% increase in clean energy jobs in 2018. The industry accounts for more than half of North Carolina's entire energy sector workforce, or about 212,172 jobs, according to nonpartisan business group E2. Construction and manufacturing jobs account for most of the employment in the sector.
Although Tillis was critical of Biden's proposals, he said he plans to find common ground in areas where they may agree, but don't expect to see the senator at Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony Wednesday. Tillis announced Monday that he would not be attending the ceremony in Washington because he is recovering from foot surgery.