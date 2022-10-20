(The Center Square) — Both candidates vying to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District spent more than $2 million through September in a tight race experts believe could go either way.
Sen. Wiley Nickel's campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission through Sept. 30 show the Democrat's Wiley Nickel for Congress committee has raised a total of $2,891,045 and spent $2,490,540, leaving Nickel with $455,377 cash on hand in the final weeks of the race.
Republican Bo Hines' committee, Bo Hines for Congress, raised a total of $2,541,876 and spent $2,232,920, which gave him $308,955 cash on hand going into October.
Both campaigns received large cash infusions from the candidates, with Nickel loaning his campaign $900,000 and Hines with a $925,026 loan.
Nickel's contributions totaled $1,944,054, with about $1.6 million in total individual contributions, $745 from party committees, $280,930 from other committees, and $39,859 from candidate contributions. Nickel's larger donations came from labor unions, the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and other political action committees.
Nickel spent the vast majority of total disbursements on operating expenditures, which totaled $2,464,655, though another $14,590 went to contribution refunds, $500 to committee refunds, and $9,900 to loan repayments. Other disbursements totaled $1,394 through the end of September, according to the FEC data.
Hines collected a total of $1,484,690 in contributions, with $1,277,766 coming from individuals, $5,000 from party committees, and $201,924 from other committees. Another $132,410 came from transfers from other authorized committees. Larger donations came from the Club for Growth PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund, and Save America.
Hines spent $2,219,341, or 99% of total disbursements, on expenditures, and $4,547 on individual refunds. Hines' FEC filings show he spent $9,032 in "other disbursements," as well.
Total debt owed by the Bo Hines for Congress committee stood at $925,026 through September, while debt for the Wiley Nickel for Congress committee was $890,100.
Despite the heavy spending on both sides, the race remains a toss-up, according to The Cook Political Report.
The Cook Partisan Voter Index rates North Carolina's 13th Congressional District as R+2, which means the district performed about two points more Democratic than the nation as a whole in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
An ECU Poll of 902 likely voters in North Carolina last week found 49% would vote for a Republican congressman if the election "were to be held today," compared to 44% who would vote for the Democratic candidate.