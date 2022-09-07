(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests on Nov. 1, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The change stems from the Regulatory Reform Act that passed the General Assembly in the 2017 long session. The bill resulted in a revised Inspection and Maintenance State Implementation Plan and Clean Air Act non interference demonstration prepared by the state Department of Environmental Quality and submitted to the EPA in December 2020.
The EPA posted a notice of intent to approve the plan on the Federal Register in June 2022 and gave final approval in August after a 30 day public comment period, according to the NC DEQ.
North Carolina’s inspection and maintenance program monitors pollution controls on vehicles in specific counties at a cost of $30, which also includes a required vehicle safety inspection.
Vehicles must pass inspections before renewing registration, no more than 90 days prior.
Vehicles made before 1995 are exempt from emissions inspections. Only cars and trucks 35 years old and older are exempt from both vehicle safety and emissions inspections.
Emission inspections are based on parts per million readings for hydrocarbons and a percentage standard for carbon monoxide, with different thresholds for light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles.
A vehicle safety inspection requires licensed mechanics to confirm the proper working order of vehicle brakes, lights, horn, steering, windows, windshield wipers, signals, tires, rear view mirrors, and exhaust emission controls.
All counties require annual safety inspections, while only 19 will require emissions inspections after Nov. 1: Alamance, Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Randolph, Rowan, Union and Wake.
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles’ License & Theft Bureau offers waivers for emissions inspections for certain vehicles that pass safety inspections and meet other criteria.
The waivers require an attempt to repair the cause of the failure, as well as a special trip to the License & Theft Bureau with the vehicle and supporting documentation.
More information about the inspections and exemptions is available on the NC DMV website.