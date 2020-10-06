(The Center Square) – Republican Alan Swain, Democrat Deborah Ross and Libertarian Jeff Matemu are vying for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 3 election.
Incumbent Republican George Holding was elected in 2012 and is not seeking re-election. The district includes Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville, Wake Forest and Rocky Mount.
Ross, a former state representative from 2003-2013 and attorney, lost her bid for U.S. Senate to Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr in 2016.
Swain is a retired Spanish and special-education teacher and disabled Army veteran.
Matemu is an immigration attorney who ran an unsuccessful bid for the district seat in 2018.
On her campaign website, Ross says she is “running to put aside partisan bickering and focus on the fight for fairness, equality, and progress.” Paying for medicine and health care should not be a partisan issue, she says.
Ross supports expanding Medicaid in North Carolina under the Affordable Care Act. If elected, Ross says she would protect health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and lower prescription drug costs.
Swain says on his campaign website he would work to reduce the price of prescription drugs, waste and abuse in the health care system. He plans to protect Medicare and Medicaid and pursue health care block grants.
Swain also supports using free-market solutions to protect the environment.
“Through using conservative, free-market approaches to lower our carbon footprint, we can make Wake County a cleaner place for all to enjoy while adding jobs to the workforce,” Swain’s campaign website reads.
As a state lawmaker, Ross voted to support clean energy and opposed fracking in North Carolina.
“I helped grow the state’s clean energy sector, creating tens of thousands of jobs in our state, and in Congress, I will continue to prioritize and combat what has become an international crisis and move us forward,” Ross' campaign website says.
Ross pushed for the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and supported tax breaks for small businesses when the state faced the Great Recession. She believes Congress should use the same solution for the economy’s recovery plan from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We must prioritize our workers and small businesses as we rebuild our economy, making sure that relief dollars go to the small businesses and working families that need it most,” Ross says on her campaign website.
Matemu agrees with expanding the Earned Income Tax credit.
If elected, Swain says he would “fight to ensure that the Constitutional rights of our citizens to bear arms are never infringed upon.” Swain also says he would advocate for school choice and community college and trade school opportunities. He plans to seek additional funding for infrastructure and law enforcement, if elected.
Matemu’s top priorities are criminal justice, immigration and student loan program reform, according to his campaign website.
“Libertarians have real, practical, liberty-focused solutions for the most critical issues facing families and communities in North Carolina,” Matemu’s campaign page says.