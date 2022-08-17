(The Center Square) — As the pause on federal student loan payments ends Aug. 31, thousands of North Carolinians who attended ITT Technical Institute will have their loans forgiven.
Attorney General Josh Stein joined a coalition of 23 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia last year to request forgiveness for anyone with a federal student loan who enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2007 and 2010. The attorneys general stated ITT misled students about the value of an ITT degree and persuaded students to enroll and obtain student loans they couldn't afford.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will forgive all remaining federal student loans obtained to attend ITT between 2005 and when it closed in September 2016. It provided relief to 5,270 North Carolinians who borrowed $93.4 million to attend ITT.
In total, the DOE forgave $3.9 billion in loans to 208,000 borrowers with loans to attend ITT. The amount includes money borrowed by students who haven't yet applied for forgiveness. So far, the DOE approved $1.9 billion in discharges to 130,000 former ITT students.
"I'm grateful to the Department of Education for doing the right thing by giving more than 5,000 North Carolinians a fresh start at their educations and careers," Stein said in a statement. "ITT took unfair advantage of students who were trying to get their degrees and build their lives. I'm proud to have fought for these students, and if any other for-profit schools defraud our students, I will not hesitate to hold them accountable as well."
ITT operated campuses in Cary, Charlotte, Durham and High Point. ITT filed for bankruptcy in 2016 during investigations by state attorneys general and as the DOE began to restrict ITT's access to federal student aid.
"It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "The evidence shows that for years, ITT's leaders intentionally misled students about the quality of their programs in order to profit off federal student loan programs, with no regard for the hardship this would cause. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to stand up for borrowers who've been cheated by their colleges, while working to strengthen oversight and enforcement to protect today's students from similar deception and abuse."