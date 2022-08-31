(The Center Square) — Taxpayer subsidies for a new Toyota electric vehicle battery plant in North Carolina could soon swell to $315 million from $79 million after the company announced it will nearly triple its initial $1.3 billion investment.
Toyota announced Wednesday it plans to invest $5.6 billion in Japan and the U.S. to increase electric vehicle battery production, which will involve about $3 billion in Japan and $2.5 billion in North Carolina.
"This marks another significant milestone for our company," Norm Bafunno, a senior vice president with Toyota Motor North America, said in the announcement. "This plant will serve a central role in Toyota's leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035."
Toyota initially unveiled plans in December to build a $1.3 billion plant in Randolph County that would create at least 1,750 jobs and 1.2 million batteries per year for electric and hybrid vehicles. The decision was motivated in part by a new Job Development Investment Grant for the company that would refund $79.1 million in employee withholding taxes over 20 years if Toyota actually creates 1,750 jobs and invests $1.29 billion by 2026.
The deal also came with $135 million from the state budget for site work, wetlands mitigation, and road construction associated with the project.
North Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman David Rhoades told WRAL Toyota's "exciting" announcement on Wednesday could lead to the company triggering bigger subsidies from taxpayers.
"As our initial press release from December 2021 outlined, Toyota holds a transitional-class Job Development Investment Grant with the state. Under the conditions of their current grant, if within 36 month of the initial award the company commits to making a $3 billion investment and creating 3,875 jobs, the phase 2 benefits of the grant are triggered, increasing the potential payment to the company," he said.
The December press release stated phase 2 of the grant would result in taxpayers subsidizing Toyota by "$315 million over the life of the grant, which could expand to run for as many as 39 years."
Toyota's Wednesday announcement pushes the company's total planned investment in North Carolina to $3.8 billion, according to Reuters.
The larger investment is expected to result in an additional 350 jobs, for a total of 2,100, WRAL reports.
Bafunno told Reuters the new Liberty, North Carolina plant is a joint venture with battery maker Panasonic, and it's currently slated to open in 2025.
He said initial plans for four lines to make smaller batteries for hybrid vehicles was expanded with the additional investment to add two production lines dedicated to batteries for fully electric vehicles.
Toyota's decision to increase its investment in North Carolina came about two weeks after Congress approved a so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" that includes a $7,500 tax credit to purchase electric vehicles with batteries that contain 40% of metals mined or recycled in North America.
Brian Belfour, senior vice president of research for The John Locke Foundation, highlighted how the federal legislation and special incentives for Toyota in North Carolina "reflects a continued shift toward government central planning of the economy.”
"The electric vehicle battery industry is the direct result of political — not consumer — preferences," he said. "Government mandates and subsidies are propping up the industry, and North Carolina taxpayers may be on the hook for hundreds of millions more in corporate welfare. Preferences of the people, not the crony political class, should be directing how the economy's scarce resources are utilized."