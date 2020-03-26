(The Center Square) – The tax filing extension bought on by the COVID-19 outbreak could shift up to $2 billion of North Carolina’s tax revenue from the current fiscal year to next, legislative analysts said.
Extending the tax filing deadline by three months and into the next fiscal year could lead to an imbalanced budget, General Assembly Legislative Analyst Cindy Avrette said. However, it is too early to know for sure, she added.
“We will not have a good idea of how revenues are coming in from, say, the sales tax, until probably the end of April,” Avrette told lawmakers on the Economic Support Working Group on COVID-19 on Wednesday. “So, we don't have a good idea at this point of where our cash flow will end.”
The North Carolina Department of Revenue last week extended the April 15 tax filing deadline to July 15, following the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's extension.
Reflowing the tax dollars from fiscal 2019-2020 revenues to fiscal 2020-2021 could lead to a shortfall in 2019-2020. North Carolina, however, did not enact a budget for fiscal 2019-2020, which ends June 30.
The state's operations are being financed through a law that protects recurring funds and through stopgap and piecemeal budget bills. However, some one-time state allocations remain in limbo.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the budget last June. There has been an ongoing partisan duel over the $24 billion spending bill since then.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the General Assembly on April 28.
The House overrode Cooper’s veto in September. It is now up to the Senate to complete the override and set the budget into law, but Senate Democrats have vowed to sustain the governor’s veto.
Members of the special committee working group, created to tackle the economic impact of COVID-19, plan to review further the implications of the tax filing extension.
“This is something to continually keep in mind about when we think about what aid we might provide or what the committee may do,” co-chairman Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, said.
The working group also discussed small business loans and unemployment benefits Wednesday. They plan to draft a bill that will make it easier for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits, a product of a March 16 executive order by Cooper amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including two deaths – one of which was a Virginia resident who was traveling through the state.