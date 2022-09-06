(The Center Square) — North Carolina contractors are struggling to find workers, and the problem is compounding issues with inflation and supply chain delays that are driving up costs, according to a recent survey.
An annual survey released by the Associated General Contractors of America last week found 96% of the 30 North Carolina contractors polled reported open craft positions, while 70% are hiring salaried workers.
Of those, 100% are struggling to fill some or all of the craft jobs, while 86% said the same of salaried positions.
The North Carolina results are consistent with the national trend, documented by 91% of 1,266 firms surveyed across the country reporting severe labor shortages.
"There is plenty of work for the industry to perform, there just aren’t enough people to do the work or materials to complete the projects," said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. "Addressing labor shortages and supply chain problems will ensure that the construction industry can upgrade America’s infrastructure, modernize its manufacturing sector and help deliver a more reliable and cleaner energy grid."
The workforce shortages were reported by contractors of all kinds, both union labor and open shop, small and large firms, companies in all regions of the country, and "by contractors doing building construction, highway and transportation projects, federal and heavy work, or utility infrastructure."
In North Carolina, 86% of contractors surveyed said the biggest issue with hiring is available candidates are not qualified to work in the industry, either because of a lack of skills or inability to pass a drug test.
The situation has led 90% of North Carolina firms surveyed to increase base pay, while about half have turned to online strategies to court younger applicants and 40% used bonuses or incentives to help recruit workers over the last year.
Seventy-seven percent of North Carolina companies reported delayed project completion times due to the labor shortage, while 90% experienced delays because of material shortages, and 70% because of delivery delays.
The workforce shortage and supply chain disruptions driving up the cost of materials has resulted in 63% of North Carolina firms surveyed passing on some or all additional costs to project owners. Another 27% have absorbed all additional costs, while 47% changed suppliers or specifications.
The survey results follow recent labor reports showing decreasing unemployment in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, though the figures are complicated by a labor force participation rate that remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce last week show an overall statewide rate of 3.7%, while the seasonally adjusted rate announced earlier in August was 3.4%, just below the national average of 3.5%.
The total number of North Carolina workers employed statewide increased in July by 31,277 to more than 4.9 million, while those unemployed dropped by 18,851 to 190,340, according to the non-seasonally adjusted data. Those figures reflect a statewide increase of 214,946 employed workers and a decrease of 65,092 unemployed, compared to July 2021.
The July labor force participation rate — the number of employed and unemployed looking for work divided against the state’s civil population — increased to 60.1%, still below the February 2020 rate of 61.3%.
That translates to 11,000 more unemployed individuals searching for work in February 2020 compared to July, according to Page Terryberry, senior fiscal analyst at The John Locke Foundation.
"If the labor force participation were at pre-pandemic levels, North Carolina would have 59,084 more people in the labor force," Terryberry recently wrote on the nonprofit’s website. "Similarly, if North Carolina had the same number of people employed, but with the larger labor force, unemployment would be 4.5%."