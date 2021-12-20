(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nonprofit charter schools in North Carolina are not state agencies and can’t claim immunity from certain lawsuits.
The state Supreme Court ruling overrides a lower court’s ruling in 2019 that dismissed claims against a charter school that inflated its enrollment numbers to secure more state funding even though it was about to close.
Charter schools are independent public schools that are not obligated to follow the direction of school districts or model of traditional public schools. They receive funding from the state.
Despite three years of declining enrollment, Kinson Charter Academy told the state it was expected to enroll 366 students in the 2013-2014 school year, reflecting a 92-student increase over the actual enrollment for the previous year, according to court documents. A state audit later revealed there was “no evidence supporting an estimated student attendance increase.”
Court documents show school CEO Ozie Hall had sent a letter to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to report financial problems in July 2013. Hall told the department he could not afford to cover employee benefits, the school was attempting to refinance some of its debt to continue to operate and if the refinancing didn’t work, he would recommend the school be closed.
Kinson Charter Academy’s inflated estimates caused the state to overpay the school by more than $344,000. Gov. Roy Cooper, in his previous role as state attorney general, said the school violated North Carolina’s False Claims Act and deceptive trade laws. The Court of Appeals, however, had ruled the charter school had sovereign immunity. The legal doctrine says state government legally cannot be wrong, unless it decides to waive its immunity.
The Supreme Court contended Friday that North Carolina charter schools are not state agencies and, therefore, can’t use sovereign immunity. The state’s False Claims Act makes it unlawful for any person to “knowingly present, or cause to be presented a false or fraudulent claim for payment or approval to the state.”
The Supreme Court opinion heavily rests on the fact the state would not be responsible for monetary penalties the academy may face from the case. Charter schools are not state “departments, institutions, or agencies,” and have “autonomy” from the state, the court ruling states.
“We hold that the Court of Appeals erred by concluding that charter schools were entitled to assert a defense of sovereign immunity and were not ‘persons’ for purposes of the False Claims Act,” the ruling concluded.