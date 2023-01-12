(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”
Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
In fact, just the opposite.
“One thing he tries to do is trick people into thinking that North Carolina’s first-ever rolling blackouts would have been prevented by more solar energy,” Sanders said. “That’s patently false, as I’ve demonstrated using hourly grid performance data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“While a perfect storm of problems combined to lead to the capacity shortfall that necessitated the blackouts, faulty insulation at three fossil fuel plants (two coal, one natural gas) caused problems with their instrumentation lines and resulted in them generating about half the electricity they should have. The problem was not with the resources, but with plant maintenance.”
Cooper says severe weather and aging fossil fuel plants are contributing to a less reliable energy grid, a situation he claims is fueling his plan for “more reliable and sustainable electricity by moving more quickly toward low-cost renewable energy.”
“We only have to look at December’s severe cold weather to see more than half a million frustrated North Carolinians without power during the Christmas holidays. According to Duke Energy, the Christmas Eve power outages resulted from equipment failures at coal and natural gas plants while renewable energy performed as expected,” Cooper wrote.
“Families spent Christmas Eve without lights or heat because of equipment failures at five different fossil fuel plants. This is unacceptable and North Carolina is taking action to prevent future power failures.”
That action entails the government-forced transition to “clean energy,” he wrote, and a plan recently adopted by the Utilities Commission to reduce emissions that includes more reliance on solar and wind energy, while decommissioning the state’s coal-burning power plants.
“Solar energy is already cheaper than coal and gas, and rapid advancements in wind energy and battery storage technology will make them an even more essential part of a reliable, lower-cost energy mix,” Cooper wrote.
Sanders was not alone in criticism of Cooper. In fact, a tweet by the governor and a link to the piece had drawn more than 11,000 views in 24 hours with 19 replies – 18 of which were negative, or against him, and one unrelated about vaccine mandates.
Among the tweets: "Get out of Dukes pocket"; "Stop lying"; "Your message and plan = failure!"; "Not working well for Europe"; and "go more nuclear and dump those wind/solar plans of yours."
Rather than the snipes, Sanders took issue with Cooper’s claim that “renewable energy performed as expected.”
EIA data showed solar produced no power during peak demand, “which occurred in the early morning prior to the sun rising high enough in the sky to allow solar to generate electricity,” Sanders said.
“The problem was the resource itself,” Sanders said. “Solar performed at its … best and didn’t help at all during peak demand.”
While the Locke Foundation agrees with Cooper that North Carolinians “deserve reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost,” it disagrees that weather-dependent energy sources will achieve that goal.
“North Carolina’s existing nuclear power plants demonstrably provided ‘reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost,’ and if we can’t have winter storm demand coinciding with the few hours of solar production, then we need more nuclear and better maintenance of our reliable baseload resources,” Sanders said. “Nuclear is a zero-emissions resource that produces reliably, day or night, rain or shine, wind or calm.”