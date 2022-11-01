(The Center Square) — Asheville ranks as the most expensive city in North Carolina, according to the Council of Community Economic Research.
The Virginia research firm conducted a survey of the cost of housing, food, utilities, transportation and health care in the region's six biggest metropolitan areas and found those expenses in Asheville cost 106.2% of the regional average.
Transportation was the only category in which the city came in below the regional average at 97.5%, while food costs were 100.1%, housing costs stood at 115.2%, utilities were 103.3%, healthcare was 115.4% and miscellaneous expenses cost 102.3% of the regional average.
Asheville's 106.2 overall cost of living index compared to an overall index of 92.9 in Raleigh, 94.8 in Charlotte, 95.4 in Nashville, 99.7 in Charleston, and 105 in Atlanta. Asheville ranked behind all regional metropolitan areas for food, housing and healthcare, though costs were higher for utilities in Charleston, transportation in Atlanta, and miscellaneous expenses in Atlanta and Charlotte.
Clark Duncan, senior vice president of economic development at the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, noted that while the city ranks highest for cost of living, it's ranked fifth for wages in the state.
"As a region, our wages have lagged behind our state and our nation for decades," he told WLOS. "Our challenge is to continue to grow wages while we help manage affordability for our residents."
"In 2021, the Asheville metro had the fifth-highest average hourly wage among the state metros, at $26.67," Heidi Reiber, senior research director at the chamber, told the Citizen Times. "We followed our state's larger Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, and Winston-Salem metros. We lagged the state's overall average by 5%, and the national average by 13%."
The dynamic between cost of living and wages is putting pressure on both residents and employers struggling with inflation, Vicki Meath, executive director for Just Economics, told the news site.
"We're in a situation where a lot of employers are saying, 'How can I give raises and still keep up with the cost of inflation?' she said. "One the other side of that, workers are saying, 'We cannot continue like this. We're at a breaking point, or past that breaking point. We've seen as a result of that, a lot of people are moving out of the area."
The city's housing costs are a major reason for the squeeze. The cost of living survey shows the 2021 average sale price of an existing home in the city was $449,935, while the average rent for a two bedroom apartment was $1,773.
The Asheville metropolitan area is expected to grow by a half-million people by 2030, and the challenge of more affordable living will require a focus on attracting businesses and industries that pay higher wages, Duncan contends.
"We have a really highly educated demographic and a really highly skilled workforce, which is going to continue to make us attractive to those higher-wage industries," he told WLOS. "Without economic growth to keep up with the growth in people, we're on our way to becoming a gated community, and we don't want that."