(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s newest executive order loosens restrictions on several businesses in North Carolina, but it leaves out a major segment of the economy: restaurants.
Cooper’s order will move the state to its first phase in reopening Friday, when parks and trails and certain commercial businesses will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity. Absent from that list are restaurant dining rooms, part of the state’s $32.4 billion hospitality industry.
The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday, but association leaders urged Cooper to allow restaurants to resume dinning room and patio services ahead of his announcement Tuesday.
“Much of our state’s economy has been shut down by the pandemic and subsequent executive orders, and North Carolina businesses and the people who work in them are hurting – none more than restaurants and hospitality,” Lynn Minges, president and CEO of NCRLA, wrote in an April 30 letter to Cooper. “The 550,000 members of our community are ready to get back to work.”
As of Wednesday, 17 states have reopened dining rooms or outdoor eating spaces or announced plans to do so with limited capacity. Governors in Alaska, Florida and Iowa excluded hard-hit areas of their states from their reopening orders.
In North Carolina, risk levels were used to determine what would be allowed to reopen in the first phase, the state’s top public health official said.
“We're going to start to ease restrictions, and the things we'll encourage more first are the ones that are lower-risk activities where you're going to be less in contact with people for more than 10 minutes at a time,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said Monday.
Salons, barbershops, entertainment venues, theaters, bars, gyms pools and playgrounds also will remain closed under Cooper’s executive order.
“These are businesses where social distancing is difficult, and they will have the opportunity to open more in Phase 2 when we get there,” he said.
After Friday, restaurant owners would have to wait two to three weeks for Phase 2 to start, according to Cooper’s reopen plan.
Some restaurants may not survive the wait, according to a recent survey of NCRLA restaurant members.
About 65 percent of members surveyed said their business wouldn’t reopen if it remained closed for two months or more.
More than 300,000 restaurant employees have been laid off or furloughed, and nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been closed or are operating at limited capacity because of the pandemic, Minges said.
Seventy-seven percent of restaurant owners said their sales were down 70 percent or more, and 35 percent of those who applied for a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program received loans.
“With each passing day, the outlook becomes [more dire] for these businesses to survive,” Minges wrote.