(The Center Square) – The Wake County district attorney has closed an investigation into Attorney General Josh Stein’s alleged 2020 campaign violations, citing a recent injunction and statute of limitations.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman issued a release about the decision on Thursday.
“In an opinion issued yesterday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit granted a preliminary injunction that had been sought by Stein and other named plaintiffs,” Freeman wrote. “This decision prevents the State from moving forward within the prescribed statutory statute of limitations for the case.”
Stein, a Democrat, has already announced candidacy for governor in 2024.
The appellate ruling stems from Stein challenging a 1931 North Carolina statute that makes it a misdemeanor for candidates to circulate derogatory reports they know to be false in an attempt to boost their chances for election.
A grand jury asked the Wake County district attorney to present indictments against Stein, chief of staff Seth Dearmin, and 2020 campaign manager Eric Stern for violating the 1931 law during the 2020 election. The ad criticized his opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, over untested rape kits.
O'Neill argued he had no authority as district attorney to force law enforcement agencies to send the kits to the State Crime Lab, and filed a complaint with election officials.
Stein – who defeated O'Neill by fewer than 14,000 votes out of more than 5 million cast – filed a federal lawsuit in July claiming the law violates the First Amendment, and he appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court denied a preliminary injunction.
“Understanding that the case was one of intense public interest, it has been assigned prosecutor’s intent to exercise due diligence and to evaluate the evidence and apply the law without partiality from the beginning of this matter,” Freeman said. “As prosecutors, we respect the role of the court in determining the constitutionality of a duly enacted state law.”
Freeman noted that the case centers on the handling of sexual assault kits, which continues to be a problem despite a Survivor’s Act approved by the General Assembly in 2019 that called for the submission of previously untested kits from across the state.
“Every day law enforcement and prosecutors across this state work tirelessly to seek justice for sexual assault victims," Freeman said. "Following the enactment of the Survivor’s Act, they identified and prepared for submission untested kits as directed by the law. Many of those kits continue to go untested because of significant backlogs at the State Crime Lab. As recently as the end of this past year, the time from submission to final analysis of a sexual assault kit was 19 months.
“It would be my hope that the General Assembly and the attorney general would take steps to fix these delays so that the promises of the Survivor’s Act become a reality.”