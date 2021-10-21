(The Center Square) – North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is calling on the General Assembly to immediately "decharter" a small town after a state audit revealed its former finance officer used public funds for personal use and "questionable" expenses.
The East Laurinburg official, who was not named in the audit report, wrote a series of checks to pay for utilities at her residence and spent more than $8,000 on miscellaneous undocumented expenses, causing the town's bank account to overdraft.
East Laurinburg did not have funds available for operations as a result.
The state auditor, whose report was released Wednesday, has referred the findings to the Scotland County District Attorney for review. Folwell urged the law enforcement agency to investigate the matter and called for the town of 300 to be dissolved.
The Local Government Commission (LGC), which Folwell heads, passed a resolution in April to repeal the town's charter for failing to submit annual financial audit reports for four years. The LGC oversees local government finances. Folwell said Wednesday there is "no tool" that can "fix" East Laurinburg.
"There is no transparency, governance, or audits of taxpayers' money in the town of East Laurinburg," Folwell said in a statement. "In fact, in next month's election, no one has filed for three vacancies in government, including the mayor and two open town council seats."
East Laurinburg is located in Scotland County and is governed by an elected mayor and three commissioners. The finance officer and town clerk are responsible for overseeing the town's financial operations. The finance officer in the report was employed by the town from December 2016 through March 2018. According to the report, the finance officer misused more than $11,000 of the town's $ 75,000 operational budget.
The audit found from May 2017 through January 2018, the finance officer wrote 13 checks from the town's bank account totaling $2,674 to pay utilities at her home. She signed the checks herself, and her mother, a commissioner, signed 11 of the checks. The finance officer also spent $8,542 from the town's bank account without providing supporting documentation, including four checks to herself, totaling $585 for additional time worked and $880 for supplies.
East Laurinburg officials did not submit a formal response to the audit but told the auditor's office they would pursue charges against the finance officer. State Auditor Beth Wood said the town should monitor financial records, and the misuse of funds occurred because of East Laurinburg's lack of oversight. She is now calling on the town to hand off the financial records for the annual audit.