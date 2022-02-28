(The Center Square) – A North Carolina state senator is urging the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to impose a ban on Russian-made vodkas to “take a stand against this egregious Russian aggression” against Ukraine.
State Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, wrote a letter to commissioners on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission on Saturday to suggest the ban on Russian vodka “as soon as is practicable” in light of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Like many other North Carolinians, I have been completely appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine currently underway at the hands of the Russian military,” Garrett wrote Saturday. “I have been searching for ways that our state government may take a stand against this egregious Russian aggression.
“One of the most prominent Russian-made exports that Americans encounter is vodka. As commissioners of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, you have the power to stop sales and further wholesale purchase of Russian-made vodka indefinitely.”
Garrett posted on Twitter the idea came from constituents.
“We continue to search for opportunities to make clear our resolute commitment to democracy abroad and our relentless opposition to authoritarianism,” he posted Saturday. “I am grateful to several of my constituents that pushed forward this idea as a first step.”
The proposed ban in North Carolina follows similar efforts in many other states. Governors in Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Utah have ordered boycotts of Russian vodkas, while the liquor control board in Ontario, Canada, also has removed all Russian-made products from its 679 stores, according to The Guardian.
The bans largely are symbolic and are not expected to have a substantial impact on Russia’s economy, as Russian-produced vodkas account for about $18.5 million of the $1.4 billion vodka import market in the U.S.
The bestselling Russian-made vodkas in the U.S. include Green Mark and Russian Standard, but many Russian-styled vodkas are produced in the U.S. or other countries. Stolichnaya, a popular Russian-branded vodka, is produced in Latvia, for example, and the company clarifies it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” The Guardian reported.
Numerous vodka brands, including the popular Tito’s Handmade Vodka, SKYY, Square One Organic, Sazerac Company, UV, and VAD, are produced in the U.S. Grey Goose is produced in France, Ketel One in the Netherlands and Absolut and Svedka are Swedish brands.
In his letter,
Garrett urged the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to be sure not to ban vodkas produced outside of Russia, including brands produced in North Carolina such as Social House Vodka, Bedlam Vodka and others.
“Please take special care to ensure non-Russian vodka, especially those made in North Carolina and this country, are not banned,” he wrote.
Garrett acknowledged the ban would have a limited impact, but stressed the importance of taking a stand against the war on Ukraine.
“While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in North Carolina will show the world where the residents of our state stand when it comes to the outrageous and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” he wrote.