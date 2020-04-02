(The Center Square) – Teachers and state workers across North Carolina covered by the State Health Plan will not have to pay for COVID-19 treatment should they be diagnosed with the disease.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced Thursday the state plan is waiving the cost of treatment for members diagnosed with COVID-19, including associated deductibles, copayments and coinsurance.
The State Health Plan already had announced it was covering the cost of COVID-19 tests. The treatment and testing costs coverage is effective through June 1.
"The Plan is taking this action to help ensure that members receive the COVID-19 testing and treatment they need when they need it," a news release from Folwell's office said.
The State Health Plan provides health care coverage to more than 727,000 teachers, state employees, current and former lawmakers, state university and community college personnel and their dependents.