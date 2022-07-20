(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
So far in 2022, the notices have come from a variety of businesses, from restaurants to tobacco companies to banks, manufacturers and sanitation services, impacting more than 2,400 workers. Nearly half of those impacted — 1,170 — received layoff notices since the start of June.
The most recent WARN notices include 475 workers at DENSO Manufacturing in Greenville who were notified on June 22 of a permanent closure effective August 26. Another 271 workers at United Furniture in High Point received a permanent layoff notice on June 30, effective July 29.
Other companies that laid off at least 100 workers this year include Gildan's Mebane Distribution Center in Mebane (128), Graphik Dimensions in High Point (115), Keolis Transit America in Greensboro (222), BASF Corporation in Morrisville (107), Chick-fil-A Franklin Square in Gastonia (117), Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company in Oxford (114), and Vectrus Mission Solutions in Fort Bragg (122).
The WARN notices are designed to give employees and state officials advanced notice, so the state can help to minimize the damage.
"In North Carolina, the state sends out what's called the Rapid Response Team to assess the situation and work with company officials to support displaced workers. The team distributes information on public services and can even provide specialized assistance such as job fairs and financial planning workshops," according to the Triangle Business Journal.
Despite an increase in layoffs over the last two months, the 2022 numbers remain behind the pace of WARN notices in recent years.
In 2021, a total of 5,604 workers were affected by 29 permanent layoffs, two temporary layoffs and 18 permanent closures. The Commerce Department's 2020 WARN report issued during the height of the pandemic detailed 374 different notices impacting 31,407 workers, though 241 notices were temporary.
A total of 8,109 workers received layoff notices for 71 permanent closures or layoffs in 2019.
The WARN notices do not include layoffs at smaller companies, or smaller layoffs at larger companies, the Journal notes.
Paige Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at the John Locke Foundation, said that while increasing layoffs in recent months, especially for large companies, is concerning, turbulence from the pandemic and the aftermath has made it difficult to draw conclusions from jobs data.
"Inflation could have something to do with it," she said. "I think it's definitely something to watch."
Despite the layoffs, North Carolina was named last week as America's Top State for Business in 2022 by CNBC in an analysis that focused on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. North Carolina ranked highly in the economy, access to capital and technology and innovation categories.