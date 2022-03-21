(The Center Square) – North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood referred a recent audit of the town of Spring Lake to state and federal criminal investigators after uncovering more than $500,000 in questionable financial dealings.
The state audit found Spring Lake’s former accounting technician used at least $430,112 of town funds for personal use and $36,400 was missing from the Revenue Department and daily deposits for the Recreation Department.
Town employees also spent $102,877 on questionable credit card purchases and overpaid the former economic development director $9,900 for his monthly cell phone stipend. Other issues centered on the misuse of town vehicles and failure to keep meeting minutes for closed sessions in 2019 and 2020, according to the audit.
Much of the alleged fraud involved a former accounting technician who also served as finance director in 2020 and 2021 but was not named in the report. Auditors found the former accounting technician wrote 72 checks for personal use, including 59 checks totaling $317,097 that were payable to herself or her credit union. Those checks mostly were deposited in her account at Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union.
Another 13 checks totaling $113,015 were payable to Heritage Place Senior Living to cover her husband’s monthly resident bills, according to the audit.
State officials blamed much of the alleged embezzlement on failure of the finance director to provide oversight over bank reconciliations and issued checks, a pattern auditors found dated back to at least 2017. Auditors also cited a lack of oversight from the town board for failing to require regular financial updates.
The auditor’s report noted that embezzling more than $100,000 for personal use is a Class C felony, and the $430,112 in checks for personal use are “being referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation to determine if there is sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges related to misappropriation of public funds.”
Auditors found at least $33,283 in cash payments that were collected and entered into the town’s accounting system by the Revenue Department but not deposited into the town’s bank account, as well as $3,117 in cash from the Recreation Department that was not deposited. Of the $36,400 in missing cash, $6,245 was associated with a specific operator username, while the rest was not associated with any one person.
“The missing cash was not detected because the supervisor did not reconcile the collections reports to the daily deposit slips to ensure all cash collected was included in the daily deposits,” auditors wrote. “Additionally, the supervisor did not perform a daily review of the deposit slips validated by the bank to ensure all cash collected was actually deposited.”
The missing cash was referred for possible criminal charges, as well.
Spring Lake employees also used town credit cards to make 602 questionable purchases, totaling $102,877 in 2019 and 2020 that lacked the proper documentation.
“This issue is not new to the Town. In fact, an investigative report released by the Office of the State Auditor in June 2016 reported that town employees and members of the Board of Aldermen (Board) spent more than $122,000 on questionable purchases,” auditors wrote.
Auditors also found the economic development director was paid $10,000 instead of a $100 monthly stipend for a cell phone, and he’s since repaid $5,623 of the funds. Spring Lake officials also failed to inventory and monitor town vehicles and failed to complete minutes for 15 closed sessions in 2019 and 2020.
Spring Lake is under financial supervision by the North Carolina Local Government Commission, which offered advice on how to respond to the audit’s numerous recommendations to prevent future problems. Instead, the town’s attorney crafted a response that auditors described as incomplete, misleading and untrue. The official response placed the bulk of the blame on the accounting technician who since has been fired and noted most of Spring Lake’s Board of Aldermen are newly elected and were not in charge when the problems occurred.
“The response submitted by the town does not include, in our opinion, sufficient detail about the actions that have been taken and will be taken by the town regarding the findings identified in the report,” Local Government Commission Director Sharon Edmundson wrote. “It does not include target completion dates for corrective action, nor does it include enough specifics about necessary changes in processes, procedures, and policies. The submitted response does not indicate which town staff position is specifically responsible for each corrective action and refers to a town audit committee that currently has no members.”