(The Center Square) – Democrats in Washington representing North Carolinians touted two years of progress and finishing the job. Their counterpart Republicans roundly rejected President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night.
Representing more than 10 million from the Old North State from Murphy to Manteo, most of the 16 in Congress had something to say before or afterward. Partisan lines were not crossed, though Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel’s response arguably was close to a Grand Old Party theme.
And Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, a Twitter darling in December for breaking down a more than 4,000-page spending package, had several jabs via retweet amid delivering, “This meeting could’ve been an email.”
Democratic Rep. Alma Adams, in a thread, tweeted, “While we still have a way to go to recover from the pandemic President Biden’s State of the Union Address made clear how much progress we’ve made over the last two years.
“I will continue to work with President Biden to build an economy that works for everyone, I will work with Republicans who want to help move our country forward, and I will join House Democrats in defending our progress.
“Lastly, I agree with @POTUS Biden that we will always vote to protect your Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.”
Her colleague, Nickel, bulleted three points of investment: American manufacturing, American jobs, and American workers. He added, “That’s how we deliver for working families and build an economy that works for everyone.”
From the upper chamber, Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted, “While the President may have talked a good game tonight, his record shows that he has failed to deliver for the American people.”
And freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, speaking ahead of and not behind the State of the Union, said, “Simply put: America is not better off than we were two years ago.” He added, “Under President Biden, America is off course. Working families are struggling to pay for necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, and their wages aren’t keeping up with inflation.”
Early Wednesday morning, there was nothing posted in respective official congressional websites or Twitter feeds for Democratic Reps. Don Davis and Valerie Foushee, or for Republican Reps. Virginia Foxx and David Rouzer.
Elsewhere, the opinions were mixed on party lines.
Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross tweeted, “President Biden was clear tonight: we need to finish the job. We can’t allow partisan gridlock to impede our progress as a nation.”
Democratic Rep. Kay Manning tweeted a quote from President Biden, “With democracy, everything is possible. Without it, nothing is.”
In a release and highlighted on his Twitter page, Republican Rep. Greg Murphy said, “If President Biden proved anything in his disingenuous speech tonight, it is that he is an expert at avoiding the truth.”
Republican Rep. Richard Hudson only did retweets and focused on the border crisis. He retweeted House Republicans saying, “If Joe Biden were serious about wanting to crack down on illegal fentanyl distribution, he would start by securing our southern border.”
And he retweeted the feed of the House Homeland GOP saying, “48 minutes into his State of the Union and President Biden has yet to even mention the single largest security threat to our homeland: his self-made crisis at the Southwest border. And we are supposed to believe this is an accurate depiction of the state of our union.”
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was a key player in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s 15-vote accession to House speaker. He put out a statement and tweeted, in part, “During tonight’s State of the Union, President Biden did what he does best: ignore the realities facing every day (sic) Americans in favor of political theater and progressive goals. Thanks to his reckless far-left policies, Americans have struggled with skyrocketing inflation, seen crime rise at alarming rates, and feel less secure thanks to an open border and unchecked global threats like China.”
And Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards released a statement saying, “Crime is rising in cities across America – including Asheville – and fentanyl is flowing into our mountain communities thanks to this administration’s open-border policies. I have heard firsthand from law enforcement officers from Clay to McDowell counties and from district attorneys throughout WNC that this is the top problem they are facing.
“We have a looming debt and deficit crisis with serious implications for our national security and fiscal sovereignty. Inflation is hurting Western North Carolinians from the grocery store to the gas pump. Yet the Biden White House continues its unchecked spending spree with American taxpayers’ hard-earned money. They want a blank check to raise the debt ceiling instead of working with Republicans to create responsible spending limits.
“I invite the Biden administration to work with Republicans to uphold the rule of law, secure our borders, and bring fiscal sanity back to this nation.”