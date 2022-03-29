(The Center Square) – Thousands of North Carolina felons have regained the right to vote after a state court found racial bias in a law that prohibited those who remain on felony supervision or parole from casting a ballot.
A panel of three superior court judges in Wake County found in a 2-1 decision that “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”
Raleigh-based Community Success Initiative sued the state in 2019 to strike down a state law that prohibited felons from voting until their sentences were complete, including post-release probation or parole.
Lawyers for Community Success Initiative argued that keeping people from voting upon release from prison violated the state Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and Free Elections Clause, and that the law was written in the 1970s with a racist intent.
The plaintiffs pointed to the effect of the law today, citing at least 56,516 individuals in North Carolina who were denied the right to vote because of state probation, parole or post-release supervision from a felony conviction. Another 5,075 were denied because of federal felony probation.
“This landmark decision is the largest expansion of voting rights in NC since the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” Daryl Atkinson, lead attorney in the case, told The News & Observer.
In individual counties, the overall rate of disenfranchisement ranged from 0.25% to 1.4% of the voting age population. In nine counties – Cleveland, McDowell, Pamlico, Beaufort, Madison, Sampson, Duplin, Lincoln, and Scotland – more than 1% of the entire voting age population is denied the right to vote because of felony probation or parole.
The disenfranchisement, plaintiffs illustrated, disproportionately affected Black residents, which account for 21% of the state’s voting age population and 42% of those denied the right to vote because of the law.
“In total, 1.24% of the entire African American voting-age population in North Carolina are denied the franchise due to felony probation, parole, or post- release supervision, whereas only 0.45% of the White voting-age population are denied the franchise,” according to Monday’s ruling.
The judges noted the vote margin in some state and local races “is regularly less than the number of people disenfranchised in the relevant geographic area,” meaning the number of disenfranchised felons often could sway elections.
“North Carolina’s denial of the franchise on felony probation, parole, or post-release supervision disproportionately affects African Americans by wide margins at both the statewide and county levels,” according to the majority opinion.
Experts for Republican lawmakers defending the case argued there is no racial disparity in the law because “100% of felons of every race in North Carolina” were banned from voting until they completed probation or parole, but the court majority dismissed the argument.
Ultimately, the court found that “when the General Assembly prescribes by law the manner in which a convicted felon’s right to vote is restored, it must do so on equal terms and in a manner that ensures elections ascertain the will of the people.”
The decision was supported by Democrat Judge Keith Gregory and Judge Lisa Bell, who is unaffiliated. Republican Judge John Dunlow dissented.
It is unclear whether Republican lawmakers who defended the law will appeal, the News & Observer reported.