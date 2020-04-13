(The Center Square) – Applications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in North Carolina increased by 90 percent in a week amid the COVID-19 outbreak, numbers from the state's Department of Health and Human Services show.
The numbers point to an increase in food insecurity after schools and most businesses were ordered closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
From March 15 to March 23, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services received 19,371 SNAP applications – 9,212, or 90 percent, more than the 10,159 SNAP applications from March 8 through March 14.
The uptick in applications happened the same week Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order banning dine-in services in the state. The governor also ordered K-12 schools closed March 14.
Since then, more 500,000 North Carolinians have filed for unemployment, according to the Division of Employment Security. The state also is under a stay-at-home order until April 29.
SNAP applications during the last week of March increased by 213 applications to 19,584 – a 121 percent increase compared with the last week of March in 2019.
On March 18, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which allocates an additional $1.2 billion to federal food and nutrition programs. North Carolinians who already receive SNAP were issued the maximum amount per household for March and April, and recertification deadlines also were extended for the two months. Work requirements for the program have been suspended.
Another $450 million for food banks is included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, a local member of Feeding America Inc., one of the largest food bank networks in the nation, said school closures and the suspension of youth programs created a gap in meals for some the state’s children.
More than half of the students in North Carolina qualified for free or reduced lunch in 2018, according to the state board of education.
“In spot checks that we are doing with our program partners, we are learning that many are seeing new households ... families who have not been to them for help in the past,” Jenny Moore, a spokeswoman for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, told the Center Square. "In some cases, they are reporting seeing a doubling of requests for help, driven by the needs of these new households.”
As on Monday morning, the NCDHHS reported 4,816 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, including 86 deaths and 313 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 22,962 deaths in the U.S., with more than 574,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.