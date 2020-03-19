(The Center Square) – Help is on the way for small businesses and nonprofit organizations in North Carolina facing financial strain because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for disaster relief, which will make low-interest loans available to business owners.
“Many small businesses are desperate right now, and this SBA approval will help,” Cooper said Thursday in a news release announcing SBA's approval. “Even more is needed, and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”
Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing sit-down service at restaurants and bars to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against gatherings of 10 people or more and recommend people maintain a space of 6 feet between each other.
As of Thursday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Jon Sanders, director of regulatory studies at the John Locke Foundation, an independent, nonprofit think tank, said Cooper and lawmakers also should cut the franchise tax for small businesses to help give them a head start in economic recovery. Franchise tax is paid to the state by businesses and other legal entities for operating in the state.
“The state could eliminate the minimum $200 payment or reduce it to the $35 as it had been until 2015 to help smaller corporations and LLCs,” Sanders wrote.
Small business owners and nonprofit organizations can apply for assistance at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ for information and the application.