(The Center Square) – A bill to amend the state constitution changing how the State Board of Education operates received committee approval Tuesday, clearing the first of many hurdles for the measure.
The House Education Committee approved House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, with a vote of 16-9. It now heads to the House Judiciary 3 Committee for further review.
Blackwell explained the bill has two purposes: to ensure the elected state superintendent is the chief executive officer over education in North Carolina, and to give voters a more direct voice in education policy.
“If the voters are going to elect the superintendent of public instruction, doesn’t it make sense … that person would be the head of education?” Blackwell said, adding that parents today are “highly concerned” about education issues. “It’s appropriate to let them have a voice in who’s making education policy for their children and grandchildren, and neighbor’s children.”
HB17 would shift the gubernatorial appointment process for selecting 11 members of the state Board of Education to voters. It would expand the number of elected members to 14, one from each U.S. House congressional district, to serve overlapping four-year terms.
HB17 would retain on the board the lieutenant governor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction, who would preside as the chairman and chief administrative officer rather than an appointed member.
The proposed constitutional amendment would require approval from the majority of voters, if passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The state Board of Education, which sets policies and procedures for public schools, is comprised of 11 gubernatorial appointees, one from each of the state’s eight education regions, and three at-large appointees. They serve eight-year terms, and vacancies are filled by the governor for unexpired terms without approval from the General Assembly.
HB17 would require confirmation from lawmakers to fill vacancies.
Committee members raised concerns Tuesday that the bill could politicize the state Board of Education, and questioned whether Blackwell envisioned partisan or nonpartisan races with HB17.
Blackwell said the bill would allow the General Assembly to craft the school board elections, but he prefers a partisan approach.
“Anybody who thinks politics is not involved in education, I think has their head in the sand,” Blackwell said. “Education policy making is always the top or next to top issue in political polls.”
Blackwell also noted that six out of 10 states that hold elections for the board of education use a partisan system.
Legislative staff told the committee nine other states use North Carolina’s current system, with an elected superintendent and appointed board.
Republicans on the committee noted that voters will have the ultimate say in changing the process if it clears the General Assembly and gains Cooper’s signature, and commended Blackwell for attempting to give voters more influence in education policy.