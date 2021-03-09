(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans said Tuesday they are negotiating a deal with Gov. Roy Cooper to fully reopen North Carolina schools.
Cooper and Republicans have been at odds over the General Assembly’s efforts to give all public K-12 schools the option to resume in-person learning with minimum social distancing requirements.
Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 37 last month. The bill required K-12 students with special needs to resume in-person classes without the 6-feet social distancing requirement and districts to pick the best plan for other classrooms.
Cooper said he vetoed the bill because it allowed high-school and middle-school students to return to in-person learning against public health guidance. He told lawmakers he would sign a bill without the provision and more flexibility for local officials.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Tuesday during a news conference that he and the governor have been working on a compromise for the past week. Berger said he expects a resolution by the end of the day but kept details limited.
Cooper kept the details of the discussions a secret during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, but he said reopening schools was at the top of his agenda.
"More schools are returning to in-person learning. The State Board of Education and health officials are emphasizing how critical it is to get students in classrooms,” Cooper said. “It’s a top priority. I'm continuing to work with legislative leaders in both parties to ensure it happens safely."
The Senate fell short March 2 in getting the three-fifths majority vote needed to override Cooper’s veto. The Senate approved a motion Wednesday to reconsider the override of the veto, but Berger said they have held off on the override because of the negotiations with Cooper.
Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, a co-sponsor of the bill, said she was hopeful about reaching an agreement Tuesday.
“I think it's really important to also remember that this bill from the beginning has been a compromise bill, and it's something that I've worked with stakeholders along the way,” Ballard said during the news briefing. “So, I think we're definitely moving in the right direction, and I'm continuing to be optimistic on reaching an agreement.”
The House Education K-12 Committee discussed House Bill 90 on Tuesday afternoon. The bill allows a dozen school districts to resume full in-person learning with minimum social distancing.
"These children are suffering. There's more drug addiction now. There's more kids getting in trouble," said Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, who introduced the legislation. "There are more kids failing. About 20% of the kids in this group of schools are failing right now."
HB 90 would apply to school systems in Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Cleveland, Craven, Granville, Haywood, Jones, McDowell, Mitchell, Onslow and Yancey counties.