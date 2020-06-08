(The Center Square) – Three days after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill to loosen restrictions on North Carolina bars and restaurants, a Republican lawmaker announced plans to add the provision to another measure aimed at reopening gyms and fitness centers.
The updated bill, proposed by Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, would give Cooper the flexibility to reclose those businesses, in the event, there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“By eliminating the final obstacle that Democrats and the governor have raised, I expect this bill passed through the Senate unanimously and to be signed into law,” Gunn said. “I’m simply tired of wasting time and watching these businesses flounder.”
Cooper vetoed House Bill 536 on Friday. It authorized restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries to resume services outdoors at 50 percent of their total capacity of their indoor area or 100 customers, whichever was less.
Gunn plans to add that language to House Bill 594, which temporarily would authorize existing indoor or outdoor exercise and fitness facilities and health clubs to resume operations.
Cooper, in his veto message Friday, said HB 536 prevented him from responding if the public health crisis worsens.
“House Bill 536 would limit the ability of leaders to respond quickly to COVID-19 and hamper the health and safety of every North Carolinian,” Cooper said.
The updated measure specifies the governor could close the businesses if he obtains concurrence from the Council of State, which is made up of 10 state officials.
The governor chairs the council, which includes the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, attorney general, and the commissioners of agriculture, labor and insurance.
“It is nothing new, and should not be controversial at all,” Gunn said. “It’s a standard operating procedure.”
If HB 594 becomes law, it will allow existing gyms and fitness centers to reopen with 50 percent capacity and social distancing requirements in place. Employees would be subject to daily health screenings and would have to increase the cleaning and monitoring of workout spaces and equipment.
HB 594 is scheduled to be discussed by the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on Monday afternoon. Gunn said the Senate should vote on the bill Tuesday.
“Yes, I'm willing to work with legislators on all of these issues,” Cooper said during a news briefing Monday. “I have been in discussions with them. But when they pass legislation and put things into law, it slows the process down for decisions that sometimes need to be made quickly, and we'll continue that conversation.”
A record number of people are now hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19 symptoms – 739 people. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 938 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 10 new deaths.