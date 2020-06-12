(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers have proposed a bill aimed at providing economic support to businesses that were left out of recovery programs and attracting commercial investment to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure would use $200 million from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund to incentivize local investments, eliminate the franchise tax for new businesses and offer aid for companies that did not qualify for state or federal recovery grants.
"We're worried about the spread of coronavirus, but tomorrow is going to come," the bill's sponsor Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said during a committee meeting discussion about the bill. "Our economy is going to be able to recover."
The multipart measure, Senate Bill 848, was referred Thursday to the Senate Committee on Appropriations/Base Budget.
One part of the bill would allocate $50 million to create a job retention grant program for businesses that maintained 90 percent staffing during the pandemic but fell behind by at least 10 percent of their sales metrics from the same time last year.
The grants may be for up to two months of the business' average monthly payroll costs from the last year plus 25 percent, but no more than $500,000.
"We have companies in North Carolina that struggled to retain their employees, and they continue to retain their employees today," Newton said. "But they didn't qualify for the federal grants or loans that are forgivable."
Another provision in the bill would allocate $50 million to create the Increased Investment Program, which would be used for grants to compensate for five years of franchise tax for businesses that make capital investments in North Carolina in 2020 and 2021.
"So my goal there is for companies to realize that we want to be open for business. We want to create new jobs, and, by the way, one of the impediments to doing business in North Carolina is going to be eliminated for five years," Newton said.
SB 848 also would allocate $100 million to create the Local Government New Infrastructure Program, which is a spinoff of one of the state's existing job-creation incentive programs, the One North Carolina (OneNC) Fund.
The OneNC Fund is used to award grants to companies that set up large-scale businesses in local cities and counties based on the number of jobs, amount of the investment, location of the project and economic effect.
Unlike the OneNC Fund, the Local Government New Infrastructure Program does not require local governments to match the grants.
The Coronavirus Federal Relief Fund was established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act), passed by Congress in March. North Carolina received more than $4 billion, a portion of which was sent to local governments in metro areas. The General Assembly passed a $1.6 billion coronavirus relief package May 2, leaving nearly $2 billion in the state's reserves. Lawmakers have until Dec. 31 to use the money for COVID-19 response expenses.