(The Center Square) – After a long heated debate, the North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would lift restrictions imposed on certain businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and in conflict with the governor's active executive order.
Republicans and Democrats went back and forth over the House Bill 594, which would reopen gyms, fitness centers and bars, and expand the capacity for restaurants.
The bill sponsor's, Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance, said he was motivated by the outcry from business owners.
"I think we owe it to these entrepreneurs and owners and small businesses that have come to us pleading for a way a lifeline to try to weather this financial tsunami that's hit them," he said.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, which took effect May 22, allowed restaurants to resume dining services either indoors or outdoors at 50 percent capacity. Breweries, distilleries and wineries also were allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. Bars, taverns, gyms and indoor fitness centers remained closed.
House Bill 594 would allow restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol to resume operations at 50 percent of their total capacity of their indoor area or 100 customers, whichever is less.
The provision that applies to the food and beverage industry made up House Bill 536, which was vetoed by Cooper on Friday. Cooper said it limited his ability to reclose the businesses if COVID-19 trends worsened.
Gunn added language to HB 594 that would allow Cooper to take action on the businesses once he got approval from a panel of other state leaders called the Council of State.
Democrats argued the bill serves a partisan agenda and disregards the safety of North Carolinians.
"This is a bunch of regulatory partisan stuff," Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, said. "The way I read this it gives the lieutenant governor the final say because of the partisan make up of the Council of State."
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running against Cooper in the next gubernatorial election, is one of the six Republicans on the Council of State.
Gunn argued that despite the Republican majority, the panel has concurred with the governor on other issues.
"I stood up here the first time, and I said, 'I don't have a partisan bone in my body.' And I mean it," Gunn said. "What I do have is a care for some industries, a sector that is dying, and I'm not gonna let them do it."
The measure passed the Senate with a 36-13 vote Tuesday. It now heads to the House for a final vote before being placed on the governor's desk.
Cooper, however, may not have the final say in maintaining the restrictions.
The House plans to vote on a veto override of HB 536 on Wednesday. It will take three-fifths vote in the House and the Senate to override the governor.