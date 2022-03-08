(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with voting rights activists in rejecting an appeal by North Carolina Republicans to halt the state’s court-imposed congressional district map.
Justices wrote in an order a map selected by the North Carolina Supreme Court will be in effect for the 2022 elections, though four conservative justices pointed to the need to address state courts intervening in elections moving forward.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, pointed to the separation of powers clause in the U.S. Constitution in arguing state courts lack the authority to overrule the General Assembly.
“The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections,” Moore said.
Republicans on the U.S. Supreme Court seemingly agreed the issue warranted closer consideration, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not want to intervene in this year’s electoral process, The Associated Press reported.
“We will have to resolve this question sooner or later, and the sooner we do, the better,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote Monday in a dissent to the order, which also was supported by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas. “This case presented a good opportunity to consider the issue, but unfortunately the court has again found the occasion inopportune.”
North Carolina Republicans filed a petition for an emergency stay Feb. 25 after a Wake County Superior Court judicial panel rejected a revised congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly two days before and adopted a map drafted by three special masters.
The move stemmed from a lawsuit filed by voting rights activists who claimed maps approved by the General Assembly in November were gerrymandered. A lower court disagreed, but the state Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional because they allegedly favored Republicans.
Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, issued a statement Monday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision.
“We are disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing elections under a Congressional map drawn by the conflict-ridden special masters to continue,” he said. “While we’re focusing on the 2022 elections, we will continue to evaluate this decision and next steps in this case.”
Attorneys for Common Cause North Carolina, the voting rights group that initially sued to stop the General Assembly’s congressional map, also issued a statement.
“We’re heartened that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected North Carolina lawmakers’ last-ditch efforts to restore extreme congressional gerrymanders which deny equal voting power and violate our state’s Constitution,” said Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which is representing plaintiff Common Cause in the lawsuit.
“[Monday's] move by the Court reinforces that legislatures do not have a ‘free pass’ to violate protections against partisan gerrymandering when drawing districts that undeniably hurt voters. North Carolinians can now expect to vote in elections under fair Congressional maps free of back-door dealings, extreme partisanship, and racial discrimination.”