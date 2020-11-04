(The Center Square) – Democrat Deborah Ross claimed victory in the race for North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District.
Ross earned 63% of the vote in Tuesday's election, topping Republican Alan Swain and Libertarian Jeff Matemu. Ross' win is one of two congressional seats won by Democrats.
Incumbent Republican George Holding, who was elected in 2012 in the 2nd Congressional District, did not seek reelection. The district includes Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville, Wake Forest and Rocky Mount.
Ross is an attorney and former state representative.
"I'm thrilled to be Wake County's next congresswoman from the 2nd Congressional District," Ross wrote on Twitter. "We need leadership that leads with compassion and can work across the aisle."
Republican incumbents in other battlegrounds secured their seats for another two years.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop earned 55.5% of the vote to win the 9th Congressional District race, defeating Democrat Cynthia Wallace's 44.4%.
Bishop secured the seat in a special election in September 2019, defeating Democrat Dan McCready. Bishop served in the state House and state Senate before pursuing the congressional seat and spent most of his career as an attorney.
"Ready to keep fighting for the people of [the 9th District]," Bishop wrote on Twitter.
Republican Richard Hudson won the 8th Congressional District with 53.3% of the vote against former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson. Timmons-Goodson, a Democrat, received 46.6% of the vote.
Hudson was elected in 2012 to represent the district, which includes Cabarrus, Cumberland, Stanly, Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Rowan counties.
Timmons-Goodson sent Hudson well-wishes on Twitter on Tuesday.
"I am proud of the effort we put together. We ran a strong campaign and gave the voters the information they needed to make an informed choice and they have spoken," she said. "I wish Representative Hudson well in his next term."
Democrat Kathy Manning secured her party's seat in the 6th Congressional District after Republican incumbent Mark Walker decided not to seek reelection. Manning defeated Republican Lee Haywood with 62.2% of the vote. Haywood received 37.7%.
Voters reelected longtime Democrat U.S. Reps George "G.K." Butterfield, Alma Adams and David Price for another term. Adams ran unopposed in Tuesday's election.
Republican incumbents Gregory Murphy, Tedd Budd, Patrick Henry, David Rouzer and Virginia Foxx also secured their congressional seats for another term. Meanwhile, a GOP seat left vacant in the 11th Congressional District by Mark Meadows, who left Congress to be President Donald Trump's chief of staff, was won by Republican Madison Cawthorn.
At 25 years old, Cawthorn will be the youngest member of Congress. Cawthorn defeated Democrat Moe Davis, Libertarian Tracey Bruhl and the Constitution Party's Tamara Zwinak. Cawthorn earned 54.5% of the vote, Davis received 42.3% and Bruhl and Zwinak each earned less than 2%.
"The people of this district have spoken, and I have heard their call! I will be their sword in Washington and work to bring an end to partisan politics," Cawthorn wrote on Twitter. "We are one Republic, and I will stand for all Americans."