(The Center Square) – Rocky Mount experienced the highest net migration decline – 4.6 percent – among the metro areas in North Carolina between 2010 and 2018, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.

Over that time period, the city recorded a 4.2 percent drop in its overall population, the study found. In its analysis, 24/7 Wall St. examined Census Bureau data to identify those cities that many Americans were abandoning.

Net migration reflects the difference between the numbers of people from other regions moving into the city and city residents moving elsewhere. Overall population changes within the city, however, also include births and deaths, according to the study.

The population of Rocky Mount in 2018 was 146,021, while the metro area’s January 2020 jobless rate was 5 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

Among the 50 states, 10 contained no metro areas with net migration declines over the eight-year period. They are Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming. 

Cities With Greatest Net Migration Declines by State

StateCity With Greatest Net Migration DeclinePopulation % Change Due to Migration (2010-2018)Overall Population % Change2018 PopulationJanuary 2020 Unemployment Rate
AlabamaMontgomery-3.2%-0.4%373,2252.7%
AlaskaFairbanks-9.0%1.4%98,9715.3%
ArizonaSierra Vista-Douglas-5.7%-3.5%126,7705.5%
ArkansasPine Bluff-11.3%-10.7%89,5155.3%
CaliforniaHanford-Corcoran-9.5%-1.1%151,3667.6%
ConnecticutNorwich-New London-3.6%-2.7%266,7843.6%
GeorgiaHinesville-10.6%3.3%80,4953.5%
HawaiiUrban Honolulu-2.0%2.8%980,0802.5%
IdahoPocatello-0.8%5.2%87,1382.7%
IllinoisDanville-6.7%-5.9%76,8064.9%
IndianaMuncie-2.5%-2.5%114,7723.8%
IowaSioux City-4.1%0.3%169,0452.8%
KansasManhattan-2.6%5.7%97,9802.8%
KentuckyElizabethtown-Fort Knox-0.5%3.4%153,3784.2%
LouisianaShreveport-Bossier City-4.0%-0.8%436,3415.5%
MaineLewiston-Auburn-1.6%0.0%107,6792.9%
MarylandCumberland-2.8%-5.2%97,9155.3%
MassachusettsPittsfield-1.2%-3.8%126,3483.5%
MichiganFlint-5.5%-4.4%406,8924.7%
MinnesotaDuluth-0.2%-0.3%278,7994.3%
MississippiJackson-1.2%2.2%580,1664.8%
MissouriSt. Joseph-2.2%-0.7%126,4903.1%
MontanaGreat Falls-2.8%0.4%81,6433.3%
NebraskaGrand Island-0.6%4.0%85,0883.5%
New JerseyVineland-Bridgeton-6.5%-3.6%150,9725.7%
New MexicoFarmington-9.1%-3.8%125,0435.7%
New YorkWatertown-Fort Drum-12.3%-3.9%111,7555.8%
North CarolinaRocky Mount-4.6%-4.2%146,0215.0%
North DakotaGrand Forks-1.1%3.9%102,2992.6%
OhioLima-4.8%-3.4%102,6634.2%
OklahomaLawton-8.8%-3.1%126,1983.5%
PennsylvaniaJohnstown-5.6%-8.3%131,7305.6%
South CarolinaSumter-4.0%-0.9%106,5122.9%
TennesseeMemphis-2.5%1.9%1.4 million4.1%
TexasBrownsville-Harlingen-5.0%4.4%423,9085.6%
UtahLogan-0.5%12.2%140,7941.9%
VirginiaVirginia Beach-Norfolk- Newport News-1.2%3.1%1.7 million2.9%
WashingtonYakima-3.9%3.4%251,4466.8%
West VirginiaCharleston-5.4%-7.1%211,0375.0%
WisconsinMilwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis-2.2%1.3%1.6 million3.7%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

