(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams.
Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%.
“Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North Carolinians’ personal information and financial data at risk,” Attorney General Josh Stein said. “That’s why I’m leading the fight against robocalls. I helped create a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, and we filed a pathbreaking lawsuit against one of those providers in 2022.”
The department’s 2022 annual report was released this month.
That lawsuit involves the service provider Articul8, which Stein alleges routed millions of illegal calls to North Carolina. The broader Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force involves 51 attorneys general investigating more than 20 voice service providers responsible for routing most illegal robocalls into America.
The task force’s work is in addition to a crackdown on robocalls and similar scams by the Federal Communications Commission, which has demanded dozens of voice service providers cease-and-desist routing the calls, and implemented new rules to strengthen caller identification requirements for the gateway providers.
Data suggests the efforts may be having an impact.
From September 2020 to September 2021, the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry received 183,437 complaints, or 1,766 per 100,000 residents. As a result, North Carolina was ranked 14th nationally for per-capita complaints.
A year later, from September 2021 to September 2022, the total number of complaints fell to 114,656, or 1,104 per 100,000, putting North Carolina 15th on the list nationally.
The data shows that while complaints came from all North Carolina counties, some reported exponentially more than others. Polk County ranked first in the state in per-capita complaints at 2,418 per 100,000 residents, followed by Cherokee County at 2,038, Beaufort County at 1,883, Mitchell County at 1,651, and Graham County with 1,470 per 100,000.
Those figures stand in contrast to Greene County, which generated only 7 total complaints, or 33 per 100,000 residents, Washington County at 59 complaints per 100,000, Montgomery County at 70 per 100,000, Hertford County at 72 per 100,000, and Hyde County at 98 per 100,000.
Overall, the FTC data shows the Do Not Call complaints went from 12,012 in the month of September 2021 to 7,573 in September 2022. A breakdown of the complaints in that time show 72,503, or 63%, were robocalls, while 33,042 involved a live caller, and 9,111 did not report the call type.
The top complaints by topic included 10,660 for “imposters,” 7,459 for warranty and protection plans, 5,878 for medical and prescriptions, 4,495 for reducing debt, and 1,345 for energy, solar and utilities.
The FCC’s consumer tips to avoid robocall scams suggests against answering calls from unknown numbers, even if they appear local. Red flags include prompts to say “yes” during calls and requests for payment with gift cards.
Federal officials also suggest consumers request a robocall blocking service from their phone company, register phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry, and file a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaint Center if they receive scam calls.