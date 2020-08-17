(The Center Square) – North Carolina's economic outlook ranks fifth in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's latest Rich States, Poor States competitive index.
The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates, regulatory burdens and labor policies.
The index also ranks each state in economic performance by examining data over the past 10 years in cumulative GDP growth, cumulative domestic migration and nonfarm employment growth.
North Carolina's fifth-place ranking in economic outlook for 2020 represented a rise of one spot from sixth in 2019. In the 15 policy variables used to determine economic outlook, North Carolina ranked in the top 10 for top marginal corporate tax rate (fourth), property tax burden (10th), no estate/inheritance tax levied (first), recently legislated tax changes (sixth), minimum wage (first at $7.25 an hour) and being a right-to-work state.
The state ranked 12th in economic performance, finishing 25th in cumulative GDP growth, third in cumulative domestic migration and 17th in nonfarm employment growth.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators in the United States. It is governed by state legislators who comprise the Board of Directors and is advised by the Private Enterprise Advisory Council, a group of private, foundation and think tank members.