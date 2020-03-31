(The Center Square) – Conflicting local and state social distancing rules and COVID-19 protective measures have created obstacles for North Carolina consumers and retailers, the head of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association said Tuesday.
One blanket statewide order could end the challenge of navigating around varying curfews and product regulations Andy Ellen, NCRMA president and general counsel, told lawmakers during a remote meeting for the House Select Committee on COVID-19.
"You're looking at the state order and trying to compare it with the local order, and they're completely different," he said. "For example, you can't buy a car in New Hanover County. So, if your car and your transmission goes down, it's going to cost $4,000 to repair it. And your car's only worth $3,000. You can't drive to a different county to buy a car."
In another instance, Pitt County has an order covering the unincorporated areas of the county, while Greenville enacted an order specific to Greenville. Other incorporated cities in Pitt County would have to follow the state order.
In addition to curfews and product bans, workers and consumers who have to navigate the state's 100 counties and 552 municipalities may require different passes to move around, he said. Some businesses considered essential in Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order differ from local governments.
This can create confusion for customers, who already have to deal with product shortages, Ellen said.
On Friday, Cooper issued an executive order that allows only retail businesses that sell groceries, gas, electronics, beer, wine, liquor, educational books and materials, pet food and supplies, and health-care supplies to remain open.
Consumers in Wayne County would have to travel to Franklin County in order to purchase a book from a bookstore because of county orders.
Ellen also asked lawmakers to allow employers to file unemployment claims for their employees as a way to keep good employees on board. He also proposed directing some of the retailers' sales tax to retain workers, waiving the next unemployment insurance premium tax for employers and offering unemployment benefits to the self-employed, member-managers of LLCs or owners of certain corporations.
Ellen's other suggestions included waiving interest for late tax filings and using state business development grants, often used as an incentive for new big corporations, to help small rural businesses.
"[So], we don't have dark storefronts either from restaurants or retail or other small businesses, and maybe not on the grand scale that we've been using [the Job Development Investment Grant] and the One North Carolina. Maybe a portion of that fund dedicated to that," he said.
Cooper's stay-home order lasts through April 29.