(The Center Square) – Orange County residents on average paid $3,488 annually in property taxes, the highest such tax levies among all regions of North Carolina, according to a new Tax Foundation analysis.

The Tax Foundation study was based on median property taxes paid within counties in 2018, based on five-year estimates. The lowest such taxes were found in locations such as the Aleutians East Borough and the Kusilvak Census Area in Alaska, as well as some parishes in Louisiana and Alabama’s Choctaw County, where property owners pay about $200 annually.

Counties in New York and New Jersey, meanwhile, were home to people who paid the highest median property taxes, with some areas averaging tax bills of more than $10,000, the study found

Property tax revenues remain a prime source of funds for state and local governments, according to the Tax Foundation. In 2017, these revenues represented 31.9% of all state and local funding, the study states. 

The higher median property tax bills tend to occur in urban areas, where homes tend to cost more than more rural locations, the Tax Foundation reported.

---

Where Do People Pay the Highest Property Taxes?

StateRegion Where Residents Pay the Most in Property TaxesAverage Property Tax Payments
AlabamaShelby County$1,050
AlaskaAnchorage Municipality$4,067
ArizonaCoconino County$1,535
ArkansasBenton County$1,292
CaliforniaMarin County$7,433
ColoradoArapahoe County$1,864
ConnecticutFairfield County$7,393
DelawareNew Castle County$1,893
FloridaMonroe County$3,130
GeorgiaFulton County$2,901
HawaiiHonolulu County$1,896
IdahoBlaine County$1,900
IllinoisLake County$7,347
IndianaHamilton County$2,428
IowaDallas County$3,564
KansasJohnson County$3,018
KentuckyOldham County$2,695
LouisianaSt. Tammany County$1,720
MaineCumberland County$3,745
MarylandHoward County$5,582
MassachusettsNorfolk County$5,592
MichiganWashtenaw County$4,232
MinnesotaHennepin County$3,336
MississippiMadison County$1,565
MissouriPlatte County$2,666
MontanaMissoula County$2,658
NebraskaDouglas County$3,286
NevadaDouglas County$2,091
New HampshireRockingham County$6,293
New JerseyBergen / Essex counties$10,000
New MexicoBernalillo County$2,032
New YorkNassau, Rockland, and Westchester counties$10,000
North CarolinaOrange County$3,488
North DakotaCass County$2,672
OhioDelaware County$5,348
OklahomaCleveland County$1,854
OregonWashington County$3,784
PennsylvaniaChester County$5,177
Rhode IslandWashington County$4,299
South CarolinaBeaufort County$1,466
South DakotaLincoln County$2,947
TennesseeWilliamson County$2,301
TexasCollin County$5,594
UtahSummit County$2,469
VermontChittenden County$5,353
VirginiaFairfax County$5,641
WashingtonKing County$4,611
West VirginiaPutnam County$988
WisconsinDane County$4,994
WyomingTeton County$3,896

Source: Tax Foundation

Tags