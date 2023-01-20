(The Center Square) – The average monthly electric bill for roughly 2 million North Carolinians could increase by about $20 per month by 2026 under a proposed rate increase filed by Duke Energy Carolinas on Thursday.
The rate hike submitted to the North Carolina Utilities Commission would increase the company’s revenues by about $823 million over three years, with 75% going toward improvements to align with the state’s forced transition to “clean energy,” according to Duke Energy statement.
“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy every day,” Duke Energy North Carolina President Kendal Bowman said. “We’re very mindful of the financial pressures our customers face. Our rates are well below the national average, and we remain committed to keeping rates as low as possible.”
Duke Energy Carolinas serves homes and businesses in western North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad. The company last requested a rate increase in 2019.
The proposal submitted Thursday would increase the monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month by $12.54 starting Jan. 1. Rates would increase the following January by $3.90, and by another $3.18 in January 2026, if approved by the commission.
The request would increase the typical residential bill from $115.01 to $134.63 per month. The increase would equate to a 15.7% increase for all customer classes, with rates for residential customers increasing 17.9%. Rates for general service would increase 14.6%, while industrial customers would have a 15.6% increase by 2026, according to the company’s website.
The proposed rate increase for Duke Energy Carolinas follows a similar request from Duke Energy Progress in December that is scheduled for public hearings in February and March. That request would impact about 1.5 million North Carolina customers with a monthly bill increase of $25.55 at 1,000 kilowatt hours per month over three years.
Duke Energy Progress’ proposed rate hike, which would generate $623.4 million over the three years, is also mostly focused on grid upgrades for clean energy and infrastructure for electric vehicles.
The commission issued an order on Dec. 30 to adopt a Carbon Plan required by the General Assembly to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 70% by 2030, and to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The order calls for Duke Energy to take specific actions, including retiring more than 9,000 megawatts of coal-fired generating units by 2035, and to develop more wind, solar, nuclear, combustion turbine, and combined cycle natural gas-fired power in the coming years.
The rate case filed Thursday would devote $4.2 billion in future grid infrastructure upgrades “to increase reliability and enhance grid security while enabling renewables, EVs, and supporting economic development and new jobs,” according to Duke Energy Carolinas.
EV is the acronym for electric vehicles.
The company claims to have “driven out more than $140 million in annual operating costs” since 2018 to counter rate increases, and is exploring ways to leverage recent federal funding to offset the cost to transition to renewable energy.