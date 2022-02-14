(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans plan to propose legislation to allow parents to opt their children out of face covering requirements at schools.
The state does not have a mask mandate at schools. The policy is left up to local school districts, and many follow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' (NCDHHS) StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
The toolkit recommends that "schools have a universal masking policy in place for everyone (age 2 and older), in areas of high or substantial transmission," according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidance. Schools, however, can make face coverings optional when community transmission levels drop.
As of Thursday, 40 out of the state's 115 schools districts moved to mask optional policies. Under current law, school districts must decide each month what their face covering policy will be. Six districts were scheduled to meet Monday to decide whether to keep mask-wearing mandatory.
When schools reopened for in-person instruction in March, masks were required in the toolkit. Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the requirement in June but added the recommendation that schools should require students and staff to wear masks during the new school year.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, sent a letter to Cooper on Friday, urging the governor and NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley to end the policy.
"It is time to end the policies that have disrupted classrooms and hindered student achievement," Moore said. "The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children."
Other governors have eased the mask requirement in other states as the current COVID-19 surge has started to decline.
Cooper told reporters Friday that Moore knows that there is no state mask mandate. The NCDHHS updated the toolkit Thursday, removing contact tracing requirements and updating exposure procedures, but Moore said the changes were not "strong enough."
"As soon as redistricting is completed, we will be advancing legislation in the House to give parents the ability to opt-out of mask requirement," Moore said. "Virginia is already advancing a bipartisan bill just like this. It is parents, not politicians, who should decide whether or not to mask their children."
Virginia's bill would allow parents to opt their children out of any masking requirements, regardless of the school's policy. The parents would not need to provide any reason to justify opting their children out of the rule and schools would be prohibited from using any disciplinary or academic punishments against students who are opted out of the requirements.
