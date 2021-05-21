(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans are pushing for back-to-work bonuses and the state's work-search requirement for unemployment benefits to be restored as employers face staffing shortages.
House Republicans sent a letter Friday to Gov. Roy Cooper, asking him to reinstate the work-search requirement as a condition to receive unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have proposed legislation to restore the mandate and give workers up to $1,500 to return to work.
"In our districts, we continue to hear from small business owners who are unable to fill new jobs," read the letter signed by 61 GOP House members. "We believe reinstating work-search requirements is a common-sense step to help connect the unemployed with new job opportunities."
About 59% of the state's civilian labor force is employed, according to a North Carolina Department of Commerce report published Friday.
There are 250,000 people receiving unemployment benefits weekly, data shows. Lawmakers said Friday there are 200,000 job openings on the state's workforce system, NCWorks.
North Carolina's unemployment rate has decreased by 8.5 percentage points since April 2020 – the peak of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper ordered most businesses closed at the end of March 2020, pushing the unemployment rate to 13.5%. The governor lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last week, giving businesses more flexibility to operate.
Businesses now, however, face the strain of operating short staffed. North Carolina restaurants are down about 70,000 workers – or 17% of the industry's workforce – compared with before the pandemic, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association reported.
Senate Republicans have amended a House bill to restore the requirement for unemployment claimants to contact three employers per week. The amended House Bill 128 also would require claimants to respond to interview requests within 48 hours and employers to report claimants who do not. Unemployed workers could lose their benefits if they fail to respond to interview requests, schedule an interview in seven days, or show up for an interview or other reemployment activities.
Cooper reinstated the work-search requirement in March for new unemployment claimants, but Republicans are calling on him to restore the mandate for everyone receiving unemployment checks.
HB 128 also authorizes $1,500 or $800 bonus payments for claimants to return to work. Unemployed workers who accept jobs on or before June 1 would qualify for two $750 checks within 60 days of reemployment, under the current version of the proposal. Workers who accept jobs on or before July 1 would receive two $400 installments within 60 days of reemployment. The money would be provided through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits program if the U.S. Department of Labor approves it.
HB 128 must be approved by both chambers of the General Assembly before being sent to Cooper for final consideration.
"With our state now fully reopened, it is imperative that we encourage North Carolinians to explore current job openings and utilize reemployment resources," House Republicans said. "This will help the unemployed while addressing the growing number of job openings across the state that are not being filled."
Cooper's office did not respond Friday to a request for comment.