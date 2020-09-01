(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers plan to provide additional aid for a job retention program, assist parents with remote learning and increase unemployment benefits, broadband access and disaster relief when the North Carolina Legislature reconvenes Wednesday.
At the top of the list is creating the state's third coronavirus relief package from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, which covers expenses through the end of the year.
According to the General Assembly Fiscal Research Division, North Carolina has more than $900 million remaining out of its $3.5 billion in the CARES Act funding.
Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate and House, plan to use most of the money to support parents as they face new challenges with remote learning.
One proposal sets aside $440 million for $325 grants to offset the costs of remote learning for parents. Another plan would offer $75 million in operational grants to increase capacity at child care facilities and other local organizations as they provide additional support. Under the plan, parents can pull from an $8 million child care subsidy program.
"Parents are facing an unexpected financial burden from school closures like child care, supplemental learning materials, lost wages, and more are adding up," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
Republicans also plan to earmark $6.5 million to get parents off a waitlist for a special needs school-choice voucher.
Gov. Roy Cooper proposed reallocating $85 million in a fund earmarked for private school vouchers in his amended fiscal plan. Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, wants to expand the program.
Ballard's proposal would raise the eligibility requirement from 133 percent to 150 percent of the free or reduced lunch income threshold.
"This means that a family of four making $72,000 can now qualify for a scholarship to send their kids to a school that best meets their needs," Ballard said.
Republicans said they would use some of the federal aid to issue up to $50 more a week in unemployment compensation for North Carolinians.
Unemployment workers in the state currently receive up to $350 in weekly benefits.
Cooper has called on lawmakers to increase that number to up to $500 weekly and to extend the payment period from 12 to 24 weeks.
Cooper's office rebuked the Republican plan Tuesday, calling it a "backroom deal."
Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said the additional benefits would be issued until the funds expire Dec. 31. With the federal supplement of $300 a week, North Carolinians could get $700 a week.
Republicans plan to use $45.5 million to boost a job-retention program for small businesses.
Under the proposal, business owners can apply for up to two months of average payroll cost from the past year, plus an additional 25 percent, but no more than $250,000.
GOP lawmakers plan to propose spending $30 million on expanding high-speed broadband internet access in rural counties. The proposal calls for adding the funds to an existing grant program, bringing the Legislature's total allocation this year to $54 million.
Other GOP proposals for the CARES Act funding would bolster public health efforts and match state recovery funds for federal disaster relief programs.
The Legislature passed an extensive $1 billion coronavirus relief package in May, followed by a smaller supplementary package in June.