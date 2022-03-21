Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the North Carolina House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the North Carolina House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in North Carolina House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Graig R. Meyer – $101,891
- Cynthia Ball – $96,401
- Robert Reives – $92,813
- Gale Adcock – $75,836
- Brian Farkas – $75,501
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Timothy K. Moore – $640,976
- John Bell – $130,762
- Brenden Jones – $128,450
- Erin Paré – $120,051
- John Szoka – $114,321
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $1.05 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $2.52 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $3.58 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 42 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 45 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Timothy K. Moore Republican Party $640,976 $193,527
- John Bell Republican Party $130,762 $54,196
- Brenden Jones Republican Party $128,450 $67,955
- Erin Paré Republican Party $120,051 $49,701
- John Szoka Republican Party $114,321 $64,592
- Graig R. Meyer Democratic Party $101,891 $31,528
- Cynthia Ball Democratic Party $96,401 $41,531
- James Dixon Republican Party $94,850 $121,861
- Robert Reives Democratic Party $92,813 $62,518
- Keith Kidwell Republican Party $84,969 $28,763
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Semiannual 1/28/2022
- 2022 Q1 Plus 5/10/2022
- 2022 Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot) 7/29/2022
- 2022 Q3 Plus 10/31/2022
- 2022 Q4 1/11/2023
- 2022 Year End Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot) 1/27/2023