(The Center Square) – Tuesday's preliminary election results suggest more conservative lawmaking in North Carolina as Republicans retained their majority in the General Assembly.
The GOP has dominated both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature since 2001. Republicans said this has contributed to the state's economic stability and conservative spending.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's general election show Democrats gained one seat in the state Senate but lost four in the House.
"Voters returning a strong Republican majority to the North Carolina House of Representatives [Tuesday night] reflects the powerful momentum behind policies that promote economic prosperity, educational achievement, and safety for families, which were put in place by the General Assembly over the last decade," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said.
Results show there will be 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in the Senate, and 69 Republicans and 51 Democrats in the House.
Sarah Crawford picked up the Senate seat for Democrats in District 18 after Republican Sen. John Alexander Jr. decided not to run for reelection. Crawford earned 52.1% of the vote over Republican Larry Norman's 44.5% and Libertarian Jason Loeback's 3.5%.
Democratic incumbent Reps. Ray Russell, Sydney Batch, Joe Sam Queen and Scott Brewer lost to Republican challengers Tuesday.
Russell received 46.9% of the vote to Republican Ray Pickett's 53.1% in District 93. Batch received 46.8% of the vote to Republican Erin Pare's 50.1% in District 37.
"While we wait for the final outstanding ballots to be counted, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of my incredible supporters," Batch wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "It has been an honor getting to know you and hearing your stories."
Queen received 45.9% in District 119, losing to Republican Mike Clampitt's 54.1%. Brewer received 40.1% of the vote to Republican Ben Moss' 59.9% for District 66.
The partisan divide in the General Assembly has, at times, stalled the lawmaking process in North Carolina.
Lawmakers ended the 2019 legislative session without a complete budget after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the spending bill. Cooper and Republican budget writers could not agree on teacher pay raises and expanding Medicaid, among other things.
While the House overrode the spending bill veto, Senate Democrats vowed to sustain Cooper's veto. The override never was called for a floor vote in the Senate.
"I consider my relationship with Minority Leader Dan Blue to be among the most cordial and productive between opposing leaders in any state in the country," Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said. "I look forward to continuing that warm relationship in spite of our political differences."
Republicans credited themselves for passing money saving legislation that helped prepare North Carolina for COVID-19 economic shortfalls. The state entered the pandemic with a multibillion cash reserve and a nearly $4 billion unemployment reserve.
North Carolina ranked 15th among the 50 states in fiscal health, according to a Truth in Accounting (TIA) analysis. The Chicago-based nonprofit that reports on fiscal data from state and local governments gave the state a C grade for its fiscal health and budget management before the pandemic. TIA's report said North Carolina's financial problems mostly were a result of unfunded retirement obligations that have piled up over the years.