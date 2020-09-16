(The Center Square) – A group of North Carolina Republicans and parents are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to require all state schools to offer full in-person learning for students.
Under the state's current plan, schools are allowed to open in smaller in-person classrooms to allow social distancing. Cooper's policy also allows districts to only offer remote learning, and a majority of North Carolina schools have kept their doors closed.
"All over the state, parents are fed up by the virtual learning that Gov. Cooper's plan has forced on North Carolina," said Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Cooper's opponent in November's gubernatorial election. "We've known for months that closed schools don't work for working families. They don't work for children with special needs and [Individualized Education Programs]."
Five parents have sued the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education for its decision to restart school in mid-August with only remote instruction. The parents claim the district did not attempt to prepare for in-person learning, violating the students' rights to a "sound, basic education" protected under the North Carolina Constitution.
Tara Deane has four children in the Wake County Public School System. She told reporters Wednesday remote learning has led to regression in her two youngest children. They have autism, vision impairments and are nonverbal, she said.
"For those that want to keep their children home, I respect that we all have different situations," Deane said. "But I want a voice and a choice for my children. I'm sick of them being used as pawns in a political game."
Districts such as those in Gaston and Macon counties decided to reopen schools under Cooper's plan that allows for two days of in-person classes and three days online. Still, Macon County had to close a few of its schools because of staff shortages brought on by quarantining.
Teachers and students must stay home for 10-14 days if there is an outbreak or exposure risk.
Other districts gave parents the ability to choose either option for their children. Forest, who was joined by Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Cleveland, and Catherine Truitt, a candidate for state school superintendent, said their proposal would give every parent the option to send their children to brick-and-mortar schools.
The North Carolina General Assembly allocated $840 million for schools to operate during the pandemic. The lawmakers passed legislation that keeps per-pupil funding at the same level as the previous school year, despite declines in school enrollment.
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, accused the GOP politicians of being contradictory.
"Republicans have pledged to mobilize every resource to support reopening schools and meeting student needs, but their actions tell a different story," Chaudhuri said. "The COVID-19 relief bill passed earlier this month included no funding for school-based mental health and less than half of the [personal protective equipment] funding requested by both Gov. Cooper and the State Board of Education."
Forest also said he would lift the state's mask mandate if he is elected governor.
Cooper said Forest's plans were dangerous and could set the state back in its fight against COVID-19.
"Dan Forest is promising to put students, teachers and families in harm's way immediately without any safety precautions because he cares more about politics than people," Cooper said in a campaign statement.