(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities are ranked among the best real estate markets in the country in a new analysis released Tuesday.
The personal finance website WalletHub highlighted 2022's Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday using a methodology that breaks markets down based on city size and analyzes two key dimensions using 17 metrics to assign up to 100 points.
Under "Real-Estate Market," researchers considered home values, median home prices, median days on the market, share of seriously underwater mortgages, ratio of rent to sales price, foreclosure rate, share of people delinquent on mortgage debt, vacancy rate, share of young homes and building permit activity to assign up to 80 points.
Under "Affordability & Economic Environment," researchers accounted for housing affordability, maintenance affordability, population growth, job growth, unemployment, underemployment and median credit scores to assign up to 20 points.
Four North Carolina cities ranked in the overall top 30 Best Places to Buy a House: Cary in sixth place with 72.74 points, Durham in 12th place with 71.15 points, Raleigh at 24th with 68.76 points, and Charlotte at 25th with 68.26 points.
For large cities with a population of over 300,000, Raleigh and Charlotte moved up to the number six and seven spots, respectively. Cary ranked third for mid-sized cities with populations between 150,000 and 300,000 residents, while Durham ranked sixth in the same category, Greensboro ranked 53rd, Winston-Salem ranked 71st, and Fayetteville ranked 84th.
Wilmington ranked 29th for small cities with populations less than 150,000, while High Point ranked 53rd.
Texas cities took six of the top 10 spots in the overall 30 Best Places to Buy a House, with Frisco ranked first, Allen second, McKinney third, Austin fourth, Denton eighth, and Richardson 10th. Cities in the Lone Star State comprised 11 of the top 30.
Real estate market analysis conducted by Redfin shows North Carolina home prices were up 12.8% to a median price of $355,200 in July compared to the same time last year. On average, the number of homes sold was up .9% over last year, with 14,763 homes sold in July compared to 14,518 sold in July 2021.
Experts contend the market is now cooling after a pandemic boom that significantly increased both prices and competition for homes.
"I see 2022 as being a rough year for sellers and builders, but not a 'crash' in the sense of what occurred from 2007-2011 with collapsing prices and spiking foreclosures," Aaron Hedlund, associate professor of economics at Purdue University, told WalletHub. "There is not nearly as much mortgage risk in the market now as there was back then, because low-credit-score borrowers have largely been forced to the sidelines, and homeowners have built up considerable home equity.
"However, there's no doubt that the housing market has shifted down several gears from the torrid boom of the past couple of years," he said.