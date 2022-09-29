(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs.
Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which give drug users access to sterile syringes, but many who participate allege police often refuse to acknowledge those protections, North Carolina State University reports.
"Harm reduction efforts, such as syringe services programs, are scientifically proven to reduce overdoses and communicable diseases without exacerbating drug use," said Jennifer Carroll, a NC State professor and lead researcher on the study. "SSPs are also effective at linking people to substance use treatment, but harm reduction services are only effective if people feel safe using them. The goal of the legal protections put into place in North Carolina in 2016 was to save lives by ensuring that people could safely engage with these programs without fear of being charged with illegal syringe and paraphernalia possession."
Researchers surveyed 414 people from across North Carolina who participated in SSPs in 2019 and more than half reported "negative experiences" with police regarding protections from the 2016 law. Those surveyed were paid between $20 and $60.
"The most common experience, reported by 26.8% of respondents, was a law enforcement officer stating they were unfamiliar with SSP identification cards or the syringe access law that provided immunity from paraphernalia charges when the card was presented," according to an abstract in the Harm Reduction Journal.
Roughly a fifth of respondents said officers confiscated syringes obtained from an SSP and 12.8% were reportedly arrested for possession of the syringes. Others reported confiscation of the overdose-reversal medication naloxone distributed by North Carolina SSPs, which is also protected by the 2016 law.
"Our findings show that, despite laws which protect SSP participants from charges, negative law enforcement experiences are still widely reported," said Brandon Morrissey, an NC State Ph.D. student and author of the research. "Evidence-based policy interventions to reduce fatal overdose are undermined by these experiences."
The data also showed the negative experiences varied widely by county, ranging from 47.7% in Haywood County reporting negative incidents to 11.8% in Johnston County.
"This suggests that law enforcement leadership at the local level is influencing how law enforcement officials interpret the legal protections," Carroll said. "This, in turn, suggests that stronger state-level guidance is needed regarding how law enforcement should be implementing these legal protections."
The research is especially relevant amid a nationwide surge in overdose related deaths in recent years, the study argues.
In North Carolina, the rate of overdose fatalities increased nearly five-fold over the last two decades, going from 6.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2001 to 29.7 in 2020. In 2019, the state witnessed a 40% increase in overdose-related deaths, the largest single-year increase in the 22 years the Department of Health and Human Services has tracked the data, according to the study.
"This study is not only relevant to North Carolina, but also raises important questions about whether similar challenges may be hampering efforts across the country," Carroll said. "This is a particularly timely question, because a tremendous amount of money is about to be injected into counties across the country as a result of the Global Opioid Settlement, with the goal of reducing harms associated with opioids. SSPs are some of the key opioid mitigation strategies allowable under the global settlement."