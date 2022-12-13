(The Center Square) — Disability Rights North Carolina is highlighting the state’s "dangerous jail regulatory system" in a recent report on chronic inspection failures at the facilities.
DRNC staff reviewed more than 600 jail inspections by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Health Service Regulation between 2017 and 2019, as well as various death investigations and autopsy records for a report titled "A Slap on the Wrist and a Rubber Stamp: NC Lets Sheriffs Break All the Rules."
The report, released last week, shows the state’s 109 jails failed a total of 375 inspections, or 62% of all inspections reviewed by DRNC, which did not receive all inspections conducted over the two years.
Nearly 38% of the facilities, or 41 jails, failed every inspection, while 13 jails failed between 80% and 90%. Only 15 jails passed all inspections, and 13 failed just one inspection, DRNC reports.
The data shows that of the 375 failed inspections, 86% involved construction/sanitation issues, 38% involved supervision issues, 29% were due to overcrowding, 20% involved fire safety issues, and 4.8% failed for inadequate health plans.
"From 2017-2019, approximately 59% of the 109 jails had a chronic failure problem," according to the report. "Significantly, half of the state’s 109 facilities had specific chronic problems, meaning they failed at least three inspections for the same issue. None others had general chronic problems, meaning they failed at least three inspections for Jail Rule violations in the same category."
About 41% of jails had no chronic issues.
Jails that fail inspections are required to submit a "Plan of Correction" to DHSR, and DRNC reviewed more than 200 POCs filed between 2017 and 2019, 99% of which were approved despite chronic safety issues. DHSR only rejected three POCs, including two for facilites that later failed inspections for the same reasons.
"In 119 of the 211 instances when a facility failed an inspection for the same reason it failed previous inspections, records show that DHSR had accepted the sheriff’s initial insufficient POC only to have the jail fail the next inspection for the same reason," according to the report. "Our investigation found no instance where repeat failures or specific chronic failures led to jail closures."
The DRNC report also highlighted numerous regulation failures at specific jails linked to deaths and other issues, as well as jails that passed every inspection or quickly resolved failures.
"Although the data is complex, the message it sends is clear – North Carolina jails need more rigorous oversight to ensure that jails are safe, and that jail staff are accountable to the communities they serve," according to the report.
DRNC contends the state’s "inadequate regulatory scheme" leaves state officials with impractical jail closures as the only effective enforcement action, and calls for legislative action to give DHHS more immediate regulatory options to bring jails into compliance. DRNC wants legislators to increase DHSR’s inspection staff.
"While NC needs better regulatory schemes and more inspectors, it is ultimately the duty of the sheriffs to maintain safe jail conditions in day-to-day operations," the report read. "All NC sheriffs are elected, and we urge every North Carolinian to become more informed and involved in local elections to ensure that every elected sheriff is held accountable for conditions of their jail."