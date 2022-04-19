(The Center Square) — North Carolina is ranked second in the nation for economic outlook, and 12th for economic performance over the last decade, in a report released by the American Legislative Exchange Council.
The "Rich States, Poor States" report authored by economist Arthur Laffer, FreedomWorks economist Stephen Moore and ALEC Chief Economist Jonathan Williams, uses 15 policy variables to rank the economic outlook of states, including tax burden, the legal system, minimum wage, the size of government compared to the population, workers compensation costs, right-to-work status and other factors.
The report notes that "generally speaking, states that spend less — especially on income transfer programs — and states that tax less — particularly on productive activities such as working or investing — experience higher growth rates than states that tax and spend more."
Williams credited North Carolina’s second-place ranking for economic outlook on tax reforms since 2013 that have increased the state’s ranking by 22 spots over the last 10 years.
"North Carolina is a state that has been very aggressive in the past decade in lowering taxes and has moved from being ranked number 26 a decade ago to number 2 now," he said. "Our great ALEC members in the Legislature led the way on this. This is huge.
"North Carolina now wants to phase out their business income tax altogether by the end of the decade," Williams said. "They’re at 2.5% right now in North Carolina, and they’re going to zero."
North Carolina received its highest marks in the economic outlook ranking for a lack of estate or inheritance tax, a low minimum wage, status as a right-to-work state, and a cut to personal income tax in recent years.
North Carolina also ranked fourth nationally for its top marginal corporate income tax rate of 2.5%.
Moore credited Gov. Roy Cooper’s cooperation with the Republican-controlled General Assembly for improving the state’s economic outlook.
"Congratulations to North Carolina which made a big move up the rankings this year," he said. "This is a nonpartisan report and the governor in North Carolina is a Democrat and he’s signed a lot of legislation that the Republican Legislature passed. The previous governor was good, as well."
The "Rich States, Poor States" report also ranked states on economic performance over the decade between 2010 and 2020, based on three equally-weighted factors: State gross domestic product, absolute domestic migration and non-farm payroll employment, "all of which are highly influenced by state policy."
North Carolina’s cumulative growth in gross domestic product of about 40% ranked 18th nationally, while absolute migration of 528,333 was fourth.
Non-farm payroll employment growth was 13.59%, or 12th nationally.
The state’s overall ranking for economic performance was 12th nationally, as well.
"A huge phenomenon and takeaway from this report is that taxpayers vote with their feet," Williams said. "You go down the line of the states that are growing, they are states that are cutting taxes.
"Doing the right thing leads to a virtuous cycle of attracting businesses and attracting individuals."