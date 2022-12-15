(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranks in the middle of the pack nationally for efforts to "advance energy efficiency in service of decarbonization," according to a recent report.
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy released its 2022 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard in December to rank states on "policy and program efforts to save energy, advance equity, and pursue efficiency as a cost-effective, critical tool for reducing emissions and meeting state clean energy goals."
The report, now in its 15th edition, compares states based on six policy areas: utility and public benefits, transportation, building energy efficiency, state government led initiatives, industrial energy efficiency, and appliance and equipment standards.
"Leading states are shifting their efficiency efforts to focus on decarbonization and reducing energy burdens for the most vulnerable residents, setting an example for other states," said Sagarika Subramanian, senior research analyst at ACEEE and lead author of the report. "The clean energy transition will only be successful if we ensure it benefits everyone, including low-income and disadvantaged communities, while addressing historic patterns of injustice.
"Because of the severity of the climate crisis, even leading states must take bolder action for the United States to meet its climate targets of at least 50% GHG emissions reductions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050."
Overall, North Carolina ranked 25th for energy efficiency, and was named a "state to watch" in the Southeast region, improving two spots since last year’s report. ACEEE gave North Carolina a total of 14.5 points out of 50.
The state’s highest marks came from the building energy efficiency policies, earning 4.5 out of 12 points in that category, while the lowest mark was a 0 out of 3 possible points for appliance efficiency standards.
The state earned 3 out of a possible 15 points for utility and public benefits, 4 out of 13 points for transportation policies, 2.5 out of 4.5 for state government initiatives, and i.5 out of 2.5 for industrial policies.
The report also scored incremental savings from electric efficiency programs in 2021, with North Carolina saving 0.64% of 2021 retail sales, or 869,372 megawatt hours. The median incremental savings in the U.S. for 2021 was 0.62% of retail sales, or 200,324 megawatt hours.
"Nationwide reported savings from utility and public benefits electricity programs in 2021 totaled 0.68% of sales, or 26 million MWh, a 2.43% decrease from 2020," the report read.
The report shows North Carolina spent $105.9 million in 2021 on electric efficiency programs, or 0.8% of the statewide electric revenues, a percentage that was 31st nationally.
The ACEEE report shows total 2021 spending on electricity programs across the U.S. decreased by about 2.3% from 2020 to $5.96 billion, though when natural gas program spending of $1.69 billion is included, total efficiency program spending hit $7.66 billion in 2021, an increase of 0.82% over 2020.
North Carolina’s 25th place overall ranking is the second highest in the Southeast, ahead of South Carolina in 49th, Tennessee in 28th, and Georgia in 39th, but behind Virginia in 20th.
The top 10 states on the Energy Efficiency Scorecard include California at the top, followed by Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Maine, District of Columbia, Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut and Minnesota.
The least energy efficient states include Wyoming in last place, preceded by Kansas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, West Virginia, North Dakota, Alabama and Oklahoma, according to the report.