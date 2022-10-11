(The Center Square) — A new study of vehicle ownership across the country ranks a North Carolina city at the top of the list for the best cities to drive in.
Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis Tuesday that examines the driving experience in the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” that include gas prices, hours in traffic per commuter, auto-repair shops per capita and other measures.
Overall, Raleigh ranked in the top spot with a total score of 66.96, placing fifth for cost of ownership and maintenance, and sixth for safety.
Greensboro and Winston-Salem also ranked in the top 10.
Greensboro’s overall score of 64.37 landed the city in fourth overall nationwide, with a third-place rank for cost of ownership and maintenance. Winston-Salem ranked fifth overall with a score of 64.05, placing second for cost of ownership and maintenance.
Other North Carolina cities on the list include Charlotte in 26th with a score of 59.41, also buoyed mostly by a cost of ownership and maintenance rank of 24th.
Durham came in at 31st place, with a 16th place finish for cost of ownership and maintenance.
Greensboro also ranked highly in individual metrics, including second place for cities with the lowest number of annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter, and fifth place for lowest maintenance costs.
As a state, Texas had the most cities ranked in the top 10 and top 20 overall, with Plano in second, Corpus Christi in third, Arlington in eighth, Garland in ninth, Austin in 11th, El Paso in 13th, Laredo in 14th, Irving in 17th, and Lubbock in 20th.
On the flip side, California had the most cities ranked in the bottom 20, with Oakland in 98th, San Francisco in 97th, Los Angeles in 91st, and San Jose in 81st.
Philadelphia was ranked as the worst city to drive in with an overall score of 36.32, followed by Detroit, Oakland, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Seattle, Los Angeles and Honolulu rounding out the bottom 10.
Other cities in the top 10 include Lincoln, Nebraska; Jacksonville, Florida; and Orlando, Florida.
Cities with the worst congestion include Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. The least congestion was found in Lubbock, Greensboro, Tulsa, El Paso and Toledo.
Cities with the lowest gas prices were all in Texas, while cities with the highest gas prices were all in California.
Cities with the lowest parking rates included Corpus Christi, Reno, San Jose, Anaheim, and St. Petersburg, Florida. The highest parking fees were found in San Diego, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.
Parking rates in Boston, the most expensive, are 38 times higher than in the lowest city, Corpus Christi, according to WalletHub.