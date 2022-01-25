(The Center Square) – Raleigh and Charlotte are among 14 large cities that had more than enough money to pay their bills at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Truth in Accounting (TIA) report released Tuesday.
TIA's annual Financial State of the Cities analysis examines the financial health of America's 75 most-populous cities and calculates how much each resident would have to pay to cover all of their city's bills.
The calculations were based on fiscal year 2020 audited financial reports. Raleigh, Charlotte and a dozen other cities had a budget surplus.
Raleigh had a surplus of $313.7 million to pay its bills, including public employees' retirement benefits, which broke down to a surplus of $2,200 per taxpayer. TIA analysts said Raleigh was financially sound before and during the pandemic and also received federal aid. TIA said Raleigh has maintained a taxpayer surplus for the past six years. The city's taxpayer surplus was seventh-highest among the other cities and earned Raleigh a grade of B in the analysis.
Charlotte's $295.4 million surplus, or $1,100 per taxpayer, represented the 10th-highest taxpayer surplus and earned it a grade of B in the analysis. Charlotte was in good financial condition and could pay all of its bills before the pandemic, including public employees' retirement benefits. However, analysts found Charlotte lost $470 million largely because of a change in its Firefighters Retirement System's discount rate and poor investment results from the plan.
Greensboro had a debt burden of $134.7 million at the beginning of the pandemic, costing taxpayers $1,500 each.
"Greensboro did not have enough money set aside to weather the pandemic, and the city has been in poor fiscal shape for years," TIA said.
The city's financial condition worsened by $47 million in fiscal year 2020 because of changes in assumptions for the city's retiree health care benefits.
No city received a grade of A in the TIA analysis. Fourteen cities received a B grade. Greensboro was among 26 cities that received a C grade. Another 29 received Ds, and six cities received failing grades.
New York City, Chicago, Honolulu, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, were the bottom five cities with the largest taxpayer burdens. The top five cities with a taxpayer surplus were Washington, D.C.; Irvine, California; Lincoln, Nebraska; Plano, Texas; and Aurora, Colorado.