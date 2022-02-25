(The Center Square) – North Carolina's decision to tie unemployment benefits to economic conditions saved taxpayers money and helps safeguard the state's trust fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent report found.
While recovering from the recession in 2013, North Carolina borrowed $2.7 billion from the federal government to replenish its unemployment insurance trust fund. Lawmakers decided then to change the duration of unemployment benefits.
Unemployment tax collections support the state's unemployment trust fund, which is used to compensate unemployed workers in the state. North Carolina's policy calls for 12 weeks of unemployment benefits if the state's unemployment rate is below 5.5%. Claimants can get another week of benefits for every half a percentage point the rate increases, up to 20 weeks.
According to the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) report, workers left North Carolina's unemployment program nearly twice as fast as before the new policy was implemented. Researchers found unemployment costs in the state declined by 87%, and employer taxes were cut by nearly 75%.
FGA researchers also found North Carolina's unemployment trust fund grew by $5.7 billion because of the policy change in five years. North Carolina's unemployment trust fund also withstood the COVID-19 pandemic better than states without the limitation.
"The impact of this reform cannot be understated," researchers said. "Since 2013, North Carolina has become a nationwide model for sensible [unemployment insurance] policy."
From 2013 to 2018, the average time a North Carolina worker received unemployment fell from 16 weeks to less than nine weeks, according to the report, while the average unemployment duration in nonreform states fell by one week. North Carolina also went from paying out nearly $282 million per quarter in benefits to about $38 million per quarter in 2018.
The report showed North Carolina employers paid $10.30 in unemployment insurance taxes for every $1,000 in wages in 2015. That dropped to $2.60 in taxes per $1,000 in wages by 2018.
From January 2020 to November 2021, trust fund balances declined by 113% nationally in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report showed North Carolina's trust fund balance dropped just more than 20% over the same time.
"The state's trust fund assets remain above $3 billion – making it one of the largest in the nation," researchers wrote. "This would be enough to cover another economic downturn should one occur."
Although the FGA, a public policy think tank based in Naples, Florida, said North Carolina has a model unemployment program, researchers also said the state could do more to improve it. They recommended cross-checking recipient data, recovering improper unemployment payments and strengthening work search requirements.